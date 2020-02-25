After violence over CAA escalated in the North East Delhi, Delhi Police issued shoot at sight orders in the area.

#Correction Shoot at sight orders remain, earlier report of it being lifted was incorrect. pic.twitter.com/DSoyATVtdz — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Earlier there was some confusion over the shoot at sight orders, but later it was clarified that the orders have been issued.

Considering the tense situation, CBSE has postponed class 10th and 12th board exams in the North East Delhi in the evening on 25th February.

Central Board of Secondary Education: On the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staffs and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 26 in north east part of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/IFFtedikVR — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Exams have been postponed in the subjects of English Communicative, and English Language and Literature for class 10 and in Web Application (Old), Web Application (New), and Media for class 12.

Exams in the remaining areas of the NCR would not be affected and will be held as per schedule.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted that all schools in the north east district will remain shut tomorrow, 26th February. Internal exams in the schools have also been postponed.

हिंसा प्रभावित नोर्थ-ईस्ट ज़िले में कल भी स्कूल बंद रहेंगे. गृह परीक्षाएँ स्थगित कर दी गई हैं. CBSE से भी कल की बोर्ड परीक्षा स्थगित करने का अनुरोध किया है. https://t.co/VY4t7zjWSo — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 25, 2020

Delhi Police has also made an appeal to the citizens to maintain peace and not fall victim to fake and misleading news.

Appeal for Peace pic.twitter.com/IgcUvRVyZv — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 25, 2020

The Information Ministry has also issued an advisory to private channels to exercise caution regarding their content which can incite violence.