As protests continue against the CAA/NRC at Shaheen Bagh, a lone gunman has opened fire in the locality. According to News18, the man shot twice in the air outside the barricaded area on the Sarita Vihar side. 

Shaheen Bagh
Source: The Wire

As per last reports, no one had been injured in the attack. The police, meanwhile, has taken the gunman into custody. 

Shaheen Bagh Shooter
Source: ANI

Speaking to ANI, Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal said: The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.

The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.

This incident comes just a couple of days after another gunman, Rambhakt Gopal brandished a gun at Jamia, shooting and injuring a student before he was apprehended by the Delhi Police. 