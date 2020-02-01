As protests continue against the CAA/NRC at Shaheen Bagh, a lone gunman has opened fire in the locality. According to News18 , the man shot twice in the air outside the barricaded area on the Sarita Vihar side.

As per last reports, no one had been injured in the attack. The police, meanwhile, has taken the gunman into custody.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi DCP Chinmay Biswal said: The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.

The man had resorted to aerial firing. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.

This incident comes just a couple of days after another gunman, Rambhakt Gopal brandished a gun at Jamia, shooting and injuring a student before he was apprehended by the Delhi Police.