Among a large colony of seals that reside on the island of Tyuleny in the sea of Okhotsk, Russia, there lives a rare ginger seal pup who was born less than a month ago.

Since its birth, the ginger seal looks quite different from the rest as it is partially albino.

It has golden fur, blue eyes and pink flippers which gives it its unique appearance. And, this has become a little bit of a problem since the pup's colony is having a hard time accepting its unique look, which is heartbreaking. And if things continue to be this way, biologists may soon have to rehabilitate it.

Experts say the chances of a partial albino being born are one in 100,000 and while you and I might find the pup to be incredibly cute looking, its peers seem to have rejected it because it looks quite different from the rest of them.

Marine mammal biologist Vladimir Burkanov who spotted the seal pup during a field trip to the island said:

The ginger fur seal has not become a total outcast yet, but that there are signs of it being slightly shunned. Other seals don’t pay too much attention to it in a somewhat worrying manner, so something is not quite right with it. But it is not getting chased or bitten.

If experts are to be believed, the pup might have poor eyesight and chances of it growing old and breeding are slim-to-none.

However, thankfully, all hope is not lost yet. Experts have decided to monitor the young pup and see if it gets rejected by its own kind. In case that happens, the seal will likely be taken to a Russian dolphinarium.

We hope the seal pup is accepted and welcomed by its colony. After all, its unique features don't make it any less of a seal, right?