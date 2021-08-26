Public parks - the bastion of the moral police in India wherein their rule is law, no matter how absurd the rule itself might be. You'll often see men who walk the park berating young kids about playing sports or enjoying themselves in any way whatsoever. But now things have gone a step further.

Varun Grover recently tweeted an image of a sign at Indira Park, Hyderabad that states that unmarried couples are not allowed inside. The sign was put up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Why not make YET ANOTHER app to verify married couples wanting to visit the park. Can call it O-WIN.



(*Orthodoxy-Win) pic.twitter.com/7kbi1oeELE — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 26, 2021

Obviously, most people are up in arms about this preposterous rule. It's also made worse by the fact that there's a bunch of other hare-brained rules above the sign already .

You can come to the park and give a hate speech if you wish..but unmarried couples sitting in the park is a BIG No.



Anyone found guilty will be dealt with vigilante groups and not by law. — Shantanu Katre (@Shantanu_katre) August 26, 2021

Now one side print vaccination and one side marriage certificate on t shirts — Mady (@crazy_mady) August 26, 2021

New low & new level of moral policing by Indira Park Mgmt in Hyd! A public park is an open space for all law abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be criteria for entry! @GHMCOnline & @GadwalvijayaTRS this is clearly unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/4rNWo2RHZE — Meera Sanghamitra (@meeracomposes) August 26, 2021

Also, this is clearly an anti-working class move. Most couples who frequent Indira Park belong to lower, middle income categories. They cannot access hi-fi pubs & other costly spaces. Working class young couples have every right to access these parks. End Ridiculous Restrictions. — Meera Sanghamitra (@meeracomposes) August 26, 2021

Adult Ticket Rs.10 Child Rs. 2



Unmarried couples are not allowed inside the park.



If an unmarried couple have a child, will the parents be forced to stand outside while the kid goes in unaccompanied? https://t.co/sKkfvxowF9 — ؜ (@kingslyj) August 26, 2021

Anybody want to get marriage certificate printed on their T shirt ? — kissan (@Siraj80559586) August 26, 2021

Ek bachelors b likh dete are not allowed 😪 — [email protected]_K (@En_lytened) August 26, 2021

How will they know if someone is married or not? — S (@SugunaDew) August 26, 2021

kuch bhee allowed nahin hai to ghaas kaatne ke liye jaanaa hai kya andar? — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) August 26, 2021

Following the massive outcry, it would appear that the banner disallowing unmarried couples from entering the park has been removed.

Banners removed by DD UBD. Inconvenience regretted. Informed local police to keep vigil by regular visits to maintain serene atmosphere in the park . pic.twitter.com/vqNBAdX97F — Zonal Commissioner, Secunderabad Zone, GHMC (@ZC_Secunderabad) August 26, 2021

But what was the reason behind placing it there in the first place, and how did it even get approved?