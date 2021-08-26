Public parks - the bastion of the moral police in India wherein their rule is law, no matter how absurd the rule itself might be. You'll often see men who walk the park berating young kids about playing sports or enjoying themselves in any way whatsoever. But now things have gone a step further.
Varun Grover recently tweeted an image of a sign at Indira Park, Hyderabad that states that unmarried couples are not allowed inside. The sign was put up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.
Why not make YET ANOTHER app to verify married couples wanting to visit the park. Can call it O-WIN.— वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) August 26, 2021
(*Orthodoxy-Win) pic.twitter.com/7kbi1oeELE
Obviously, most people are up in arms about this preposterous rule. It's also made worse by the fact that there's a bunch of other hare-brained rules above the sign already .
New low & new level of moral policing by Indira Park Mgmt in Hyd! A public park is an open space for all law abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be criteria for entry! @GHMCOnline & @GadwalvijayaTRS this is clearly unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/4rNWo2RHZE— Meera Sanghamitra (@meeracomposes) August 26, 2021
Also, this is clearly an anti-working class move. Most couples who frequent Indira Park belong to lower, middle income categories. They cannot access hi-fi pubs & other costly spaces. Working class young couples have every right to access these parks. End Ridiculous Restrictions.— Meera Sanghamitra (@meeracomposes) August 26, 2021
Adult Ticket Rs.10 Child Rs. 2— (@kingslyj) August 26, 2021
If an unmarried couple have a child, will the parents be forced to stand outside while the kid goes in unaccompanied? https://t.co/sKkfvxowF9
Anybody want to get marriage certificate printed on their T shirt ?— kissan (@Siraj80559586) August 26, 2021
How will they know if someone is married or not?— S (@SugunaDew) August 26, 2021
kuch bhee allowed nahin hai to ghaas kaatne ke liye jaanaa hai kya andar?— Jitendra (@hydbadshah) August 26, 2021
Following the massive outcry, it would appear that the banner disallowing unmarried couples from entering the park has been removed.
But what was the reason behind placing it there in the first place, and how did it even get approved?