Public parks - the bastion of the moral police in India wherein their rule is law, no matter how absurd the rule itself might be. You'll often see men who walk the park berating young kids about playing sports or enjoying themselves in any way whatsoever. But now things have gone a step further.

Varun Grover recently tweeted an image of a sign at Indira Park, Hyderabad that states that unmarried couples are not allowed inside. The sign was put up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Obviously, most people are up in arms about this preposterous rule. It's also made worse by the fact that there's a bunch of other hare-brained rules above the sign already .

Following the massive outcry, it would appear that the banner disallowing unmarried couples from entering the park has been removed.

But what was the reason behind placing it there in the first place, and how did it even get approved?