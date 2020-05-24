India has been under lockdown since 25th March and this has led to a lot of chaos. Many people are jobless, some don't have food or water and others don't have a roof over their heads.

But, there are some kind souls who are helping the poor and the hungry ever since the lockdown came into effect.

One such story is of Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara that is feeding many homeless people who have nowhere to go and no food to eat.

Photo Gallery: Inside Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib Kitchen, That Feeds Thousands Of Underprivileged People Daily 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dIZuRrsr4G — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 18, 2020

Initially, the Gurudwara distributed over 40,000 cooked meals but, sadly that wasn't enough. They realised that they needed to prepare more meals and so they pushed it to 80,000 meals and then to 1,00,000.

About four dozen men, who sleep in the temple’s guesthouse, prepare the meals every day. They haven't seen their families since 25th March as they don't want to risk infecting their loved ones.

Head cook, Balbir Singh lights the flame at 3 AM every day to make sure 35,000 lunches are ready for pickup by 9 AM. He says:

If we serve at this time, God will give us more. It’s a give and take system

With 18-hour-long shifts, they have been working relentlessly to prepare the meals. But, with the extension of the lockdown, it seems like even 1,00,000 meals a day isn't enough.

So now, they have increased their number of plates per day from 1,00,000 to 3,00,000.

During India's coronavirus lockdown, a group of sevadaars has kept the kitchen open at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, making 100,000 meals a day to serve those in need across Delhi. Soon, they expect that number to grow to 300,000 meals daily. #Seva pic.twitter.com/o5t5GLsIuh — Sikh Coalition (@sikh_coalition) May 21, 2020

And, their efforts aren't going in vain. Even Twitter is impressed with their humanitarian gesture.

A bow of respect to Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara who had fed nearly 3 Lakh people amid COVID19 & shall continue to do so.



Whenever India needs it the most, the Sikh community always steps up to do their selfless bit to ensure no one sleeps hungry.! @mssirsa @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/2aQ4NUCkad — अभिनव पांडेय 🇮🇳 (@Abhinav18773697) May 22, 2020

The pillar of Sikhism, Vand Chhako (Share with others) has always guided Sikhs to act in times of crisis! Thank you Bangla Sahib Gurudwara for leading from front! ❤️ https://t.co/gTq9dqmeZ6 — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) May 21, 2020

Wahe guru ka khalsa wahe guru ki faith 🙏 — Randheer Singh (@Randhee50921367) May 18, 2020

There cannot be more satisfying thing than feeding the hunger and the hungry. Kudos Sirsa ji for this wonderful initiative — Enigmatic Engineer (@chandigarhian69) May 18, 2020

this is really tremendous effort ... if this type of mindset and sacrifice will do in our society ... India can fight any situation. — SHAPES (@shapesindia) May 18, 2020

Appreciable human work.भुखों को खाना खिलाना इससे बड़ा दुनिया में कोई बड़ा धर्म का काम नहीं — Rupchand Madhani (@RupchandMadhani) May 18, 2020

I am very proud of my nation.

🇮🇳 — Pawan Kumar Prajapat (@PawanKu09656441) May 18, 2020

Satguru ki sewa safal — Jeet Saluja (@JeetSaluja3) May 18, 2020

The meals they prepare are distributed by the New Delhi government at shelters and drop-off points throughout the city. The Gurudwara authorities say they will continue to help the underprivileged until the situation improves.

They are doing everything in their capacity to help the poor. Truly inspiring!