The courage shown by Indian soldiers on the battlefield often makes us wonder where do they find such strength from?!

The answer to that question can be found in this video.

Goosebumps! Spine chilling rendition of the Sikh Clarion call given by the Tenth guru, Guru Gobind Singh.



“Bole So Nihaal... Sat Sri Akal” 🇮🇳



Echoes of India’s Sikh soldiers reverberate near the LoC as Defence Minister @rajnathsingh visits them in J&K.pic.twitter.com/nNEQuONyoz — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) July 18, 2020

During Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu & Kashmir yesterday, the soldiers of the Sikh Battalion chanted the rendition of the jaikara, which can raise anyone's spirits in minutes.

The followed it up with chants of Bharat maata ki jai, and were joined by Rajnath Singh, who even requested the batallion to repeat the war cry.

Bole so Nihaal, Sat Sri Akal! The Josh of the Sardars gave goosebumps to our Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, who requested them to repeat once again, their War Cry!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yLTYPBDUT4 — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) July 18, 2020

The video is now being circulated on the internet as people express pride for the Army and its selfless soldiers.

#WATCH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among troops during his visit to a forward post near LoC in Kupwara district, J&K, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/d2ggx21nLw — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

This video will give all the patriots goosebumps.

Jo bole so nihal sasriyakal! 🔥

Bharat Mata Ki Jai 🇮🇳 #IndianArmy @rajnathsingh

pic.twitter.com/po0Ag4KeGW — Aneesh (@SwadeshiAneesh) July 18, 2020

"Jo Bole Sau Nihaal..." 🇮🇳



Echoes of our Indian Army soldiers reverberate near the LoC as Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh visits them in #JammuAndKashmir @SpokespersonMoD @ChinarcorpsIA pic.twitter.com/9HXVV7IhAM — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 18, 2020

#ViralVideo “Jo Bole So Nihal...” Defence Minister chants War Cry of Sikh Regiment with Indian Army Jawans near LoC in Kashmir 🇮🇳.#IndianArmy #Jammu #Bhaderwah pic.twitter.com/yyIAGJjkX9 — jammunow (@jammu_now) July 18, 2020

#Watch When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked the soldiers to repeat the warcry "Jo bole So Nihal Sat Shri Akal".



Is bar ye goonj bahot door tak jayegi. 🇮🇳#indianarmy #goosebumps pic.twitter.com/FefQxsyoLl — Defence Direct Education (@DefenceDirect) July 18, 2020

This makes our hair stand on end.