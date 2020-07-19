The courage shown by Indian soldiers on the battlefield often makes us wonder where do they find such strength from?!

The answer to that question can be found in this video.

During Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Jammu & Kashmir yesterday, the soldiers of the Sikh Battalion chanted the rendition of the jaikara, which can raise anyone's spirits in minutes.

The followed it up with chants of Bharat maata ki jai, and were joined by Rajnath Singh, who even requested the batallion to repeat the war cry.

The video is now being circulated on the internet as people express pride for the Army and its selfless soldiers.

This makes our hair stand on end.