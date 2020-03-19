People across the world are either under self-isolation or have been quarantined to contain the spread of coronavirus. While the virus is dangerous for all, it is believed that elderly people, over the age of 65, are more vulnerable to the disease.

When under quarantine, it becomes extremely difficult for elderly people to get their daily supply of essential items. Keeping this in mind, the Sikh community in England has started a free mobile food support initiative for the elderly people of Slough, a town in Berkshire.

Under the initiative, healthy and nutritious food will be provided to people of aged 65 and above, and who are under quarantine.

Are you 65+ plus?

In #Coronavirus isolation?

Need support to get food?



Sikhs in Slough, UK have come up with Mobile Food Support for the elderly & isolated & are Providing FREE HEALTHY & NUTRITIOUS essentials to help them! Pls share! #COVIDー19mx #CoronavirusOutbreak #Sikh pic.twitter.com/l0kqpATzk9 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 17, 2020

Talking to News18, Harjinder, an associate of the Sikh community in Slough said:

Sikhs have been at the forefront of philanthropic work throughout the world. The community ongoingly delves into social causes which make a mammoth difference.

Harjinder also posted about a similar initiative taken by the Sikh community in Melbourne.

After UK, Sikhs in Melbourne set up free delivery service for self-isolated people



Sikh volunteers announced that they would be delivering free food to self-isolated people in Melbourne's south-east for the next two weeks.



https://t.co/dgvVZGQklv #coronakindness #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/gzdj15DrUq — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 18, 2020

Netizens praised the Sikh community world over for extending their helping hand in the time of crisis.

Sikhs are always leading the way in the midst of crisis. Thank you for your dedication and service! — Hanna (@hanna_meiners) March 17, 2020

God bless you... — Godwineo Knight #G_K (@jgodwin2k2) March 17, 2020

Sikhs are by far the most compassionate people i have ever seen. — Banker (@Anki_Bhardwaj16) March 17, 2020

Zinde raho!

You are the exemplary pillars of humanity and you hv shown it again and yet again in all those events of chaos,riots,urgency and emergencies.......!

🙏 — Dara Bhupendra Singh (@DaraBhupendra) March 17, 2020

This initiative by the Sikh community of Slough is indeed worth all the applause.