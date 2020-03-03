And, while all the states in our country are doing their bit to tackle the issue, Sikkim has yet again shown how a small state can take big steps for real development.
In a bid to combat plastic pollution, Lachen, a town in Sikkim has introduced bamboo water bottles for tourists as a replacement for plastic water bottles.
With this, Lachen becomes the first town in our country to completely get rid of packaged drinking water bottles.
Yes, this initiative was entirely community driven. Around 2,500 inhabitants joined forces to lend support for this campaign.
Just like you and I, even Twitter is impressed with the eco-friendly initiative that Lachen has introduced:
