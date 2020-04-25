Sikkim is the only Indian state that hasn't reported any positive case of coronavirus till now.

The state which is a popular tourist destination has decided to close its borders for visitors until October 2020.

The state government has taken this decision as a precautionary measure to prevent the entry of the virus into the state.

Talking to India Today TV, Sikkim Governor, Ganga Prasad, said:

Sikkim will be closed for all tourist activities till October. We have to take this decision in the interest of our seven lakh people. We have also retained all migrant workers and we are providing them food and also paying them every day. We know we will need their help immediately after the lockdown is lifted.

The Governor also informed the media that students from Sikkim who were studying in China were brought back in January itself. The state borders were closed on 17th March, even before the Janta Curfew.

Reports suggest that the state has tested 81 samples so far, all of which are negative. Apart from Sikkim other northeastern states like Manipur, Tripura and Nagaland have also becomes COVID-19 free as of now.