Time and again, social media has introduced us to some of the most talented artists around the world and in our country who deserve our attention and love.

This time, a pair of folk artistes not only took the internet by storm but, they also managed to grab PM Modi's attention.

In a video that has gone viral two men can be seen performing a devotional folk song in the streets. PM Modi shared the video on Twitter and commented 'Bahut Badiya' (very nice).

One man is seen playing the signature Rajasthani string instrument known as the Ravanahatha and the other is seen playing a tambourine. And, both of them are singing along in sync with the melodious tunes.

Though, it wasn't just PM Modi who enjoyed this soulful rendition of the folk song. Other people on social media also couldn't stop themselves from showering praises on the two talented artists.

Wowowowow!!!!!!!!! ✨✨✨🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 these two talented men need to be present in Bhole Baba satsang!!! Log magn ho kar Shiv ke dhun mein nachne lagenge. Wwwow!!! 💕💫🙏🙏🙏🙏 best wishes. Incredible talent in India. Bhakti + Talent + Sharing in satsang === powerful immersion — Ritika Sinha (@Ritikas93686761) March 9, 2021

They need to be recorded in a studio and made famous💜 — Sehar Ashrafi (@seharashrafi) March 10, 2021

They seem like a full orchestra!! — Palak Shah (@palakshahjourno) March 10, 2021

Pure & Soulful music connect to divinity 🙏🏼👏🏼 ! Right in time for Bolenath Shanker !! — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) March 10, 2021

Divinity felt hearing this.

Look at his shirt with lord Shiva.

🙏👏👏👏👏👏 — Meena Prabhakaran (@MeenaPrabhakar1) March 9, 2021

Super talented people https://t.co/vTSK5DhBlj — Sudhanshu Raj Aryan (@Sudhanshurajary) March 10, 2021

So beautiful 🥰 I really urge all to be #VocalForLocal and promote the talent around 🙏🏻



Thanks to @narendramodi for sharing 😇 https://t.co/MmOM1vsSPv — Yash Parmar 🇮🇳 (@SirYashparmar) March 10, 2021

This folk song is all we needed to listen to ahead of Maha Shivratri (11th March).