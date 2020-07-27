One way of bonding and making bitter-sweet memories with your crazy family is by planning spontaneous road trips, something that we all look forward to once this horrid year is over. 

Well while most of us might prefer a four or a two-wheeler for road-tripping, this single father from China took his 4-year-old daughter on a 71-day long bicycle road trip. 

Source: Twitter

This father-daughter duo peddled their way through 2,500 miles as they traveled from South China to Tibet. They crossed various lakes, forests and mountains on their way. 

Single father, Tou Haobei set on this adventurous journey with his bicycle. 

A video of him peddling the two-wheeler while his toddler daughter, Doudou comfortably rests in an attached carrier has left the internet in awe. 

To celebrate his daughter's fourth birthday, the duo began their journey from Guangdong and went on to places like Guangxi, Yunnan and eventually ended it in Lhasa.

Tou Haobei mentioned that he used to cycle for approximately 8-9 hours every day to make his little Princess believe in stars, snow flakes and mountains, just like she sees them in her books. 

Netizens can't stop gushing over this father-daughter duo exploring the nature on their unique, adventurous trip:  

Thinking about paddling for 8-9 hours every single day with the weight of a carrier is making me breathless. Kudos to this single dad who went the extra mile to make his daughter smile.