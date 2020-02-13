Twinning with your BFFs and your bae is totally cool and all but what do you do when your mother looks like your twin sister? Well, Joleen Diaz, a 43-year-old mom, and Meilani Parks her 19-year-old-daughter are often mistaken to be twin siblings by strangers.

Even though the mother-daughter duo have an age-gap of 23-years, I'd easily confuse them to be young adults in their early 20s.

Joleen who's singlehandedly raised her daughter Meilani reveals that she looks after her skin and follows a vigorous skin regime to look youthful. And makes sure that the duo is maintaining good old-fashioned clean living. She further added:



I've always lived a healthy, active lifestyle. I rarely drink alcohol, I get a lot of rest, and eat a balanced, healthy diet.

Joleen who stunned the entire internet with her magical powers of defying age, mentions that she started her skin-regime as early as when she was 12-years-old.

Joleen who's a full-time elementary teacher along with being a single-mom tells us that the close bond she shares with her daughter is quite precious. They literally do everything together, from shopping to working out and just sitting and talking, there's nothing they don't do together.

Taking all the compliments to her stride, she commented on how she feels when people confuse her to be her daughter's sister:

I was pretty young when I had her, so it’s not entirely impossible that we could be sisters.

Turns out, there is no secret fountain of youth, Joleen spills the deets of her skin-care and she can't emphasie enough on the use of sunscreen:

I absolutely use sunscreen, every day, even on cloudy, rainy days. I also use a vitamin C serum day and night.

Well, I'm in my early 20s and I don't look as youthful as this 43-year-old single mom.