Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indians to step out into their balconies at 5 pm on the day of 'janta curfew.' This activity was an ode to all the healthcare workers, police officers and others who are fighting coronavirus and don't have the liberty to work from home. 

Here is how India decided to thank them:

Please do remember that clapping does not shoo away the virus. Practice social distancing, wash your hands and stay indoors to keep yourself and others safe. 