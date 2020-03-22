Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indians to step out into their balconies at 5 pm on the day of 'janta curfew.' This activity was an ode to all the healthcare workers, police officers and others who are fighting coronavirus and don't have the liberty to work from home.
Here is how India decided to thank them:
Here we go! 5pm. #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/pqnJMP2woO— Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) March 22, 2020
Nagpur thanking #CoronaWarriors#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/vOk8SM3E2o— Deepak Jethwani (@deepakjethwani) March 22, 2020
कोरोना कमांडोज़ को सलामी#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/D1BrCNyUUL— Ranjit (@ranjitksingh) March 22, 2020
#surat #JantaCurfew it was beginning a little earlier @PMOIndia @VtvGujarati @aajtak @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/2xM8pGlHjH— Abhi Vachhani (@AbhiVachhani1) March 22, 2020
#JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewMarch22 https://t.co/LnoE5kRnzl pic.twitter.com/ul8eINhDoR— Hemant (@hemantvsharma) March 22, 2020
Here we go........#coronavirus #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/yBp6p4Amlx— ओंकार महाजन (@DeveloperSpeaks) March 22, 2020
Jiss kisi ne bhi #JantaCurfew mai sahayata ki sabhi ko dhanyawad@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/2WGJ58lkTm— Sachin Singhal (@miraculousyoga) March 22, 2020
#JantaCurfew @narendramodi @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/3ZZj1KNYr9— Subodh Sundriyal (@subodhsundriyal) March 22, 2020
India everywhere today. Our driver Vinod sent me this from his basti #JantaCurfew. Salutations to all at front line of battle pic.twitter.com/RaUoIAcUHM— barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 22, 2020
Please do remember that clapping does not shoo away the virus. Practice social distancing, wash your hands and stay indoors to keep yourself and others safe.