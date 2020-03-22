Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indians to step out into their balconies at 5 pm on the day of 'janta curfew.' This activity was an ode to all the healthcare workers, police officers and others who are fighting coronavirus and don't have the liberty to work from home.

Here is how India decided to thank them:

Jiss kisi ne bhi #JantaCurfew mai sahayata ki sabhi ko dhanyawad@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/2WGJ58lkTm — Sachin Singhal (@miraculousyoga) March 22, 2020

India everywhere today. Our driver Vinod sent me this from his basti #JantaCurfew. Salutations to all at front line of battle pic.twitter.com/RaUoIAcUHM — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 22, 2020

Please do remember that clapping does not shoo away the virus. Practice social distancing, wash your hands and stay indoors to keep yourself and others safe.