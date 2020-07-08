Dogs are one of the most loyal, loving, caring beings in the world and they never fail to amaze us with their kind and selfless gestures.

Siya, a Labrador from Kolkata is being hailed as a 'superhero' for saving a fellow canine's life.

She willingly donated blood for a 13-year-old Spitz named Danny who had come to Kolkata, all the way from Chennai for his treatment.

According to Dr Debajit Roy, a vet at a city clinic, Danny was suffering from chronic renal failure and he immediately needed blood for his treatment. However, since blood donation among dogs is not that common Dr. Roy and his team were tensed and worried.

So the super canine SIA donates blood today nd saves a little furry friend in need..

It gives me goosebumps.

But, they didn't lose hope and that's when Siya came into their lives like an angel. After hearing about Danny's condition, actor Anindya Chatterjee, Siya's human friend got her to the clinic for donating blood. He said

She smartly went and donated blood, that too, without wearing a muzzle. It took her around 15 minutes. I’m proud today because of her. She has helped a couple save their pet.

Twitter was all praises for Siya and this is how they reacted to this heartwarming story.

Dr. Roy stated that Danny and everyone involved in his case are glad that they finally found a donor for him.

All thanks to Siya, Danny is now in good shape and is recovering.