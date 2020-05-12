PM Modi addressed the nation today to announce that the finance minister will be announcing an economic package tomorrow! Yup. It could have been a tweet. That was it.
But the Prime Minister spoke about things (I guess) for so long before arriving on the point, that 'Skip Intro' actually started trending on Twitter. And there was no stopping after that.
Netflix feature What PM's speeches need— @poisonaavi (@poisonaavi) May 12, 2020
🤝
Skip Intro
My response after listening Pm modi’s speech for straight 20 min... #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/496NF2q3Lq— Kush (@just__vibin__) May 12, 2020
#NarendraModi— Pratul Kapoor (@pratulcapur) May 12, 2020
Every indian to modiji now pic.twitter.com/w2s0KIT67s
Me waiting for Modi ji to get to the point during his speech. #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/vR7pNKRirG— Arpan Vadhera (@ArpanVadhera) May 12, 2020
#NarendraModi saying the essay on Mera Bharat Mahaan— Devesh Salke (@SalkeDevesh) May 12, 2020
People to Modiji:- pic.twitter.com/ZMB3TUkeBA
1.When Modiji starts speech— Dheeraj Chauhan (@Drjchauhan11) May 12, 2020
2.When Modiji comes to the point#NarendraModi #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/x8GsYlBQeE
Everyone is a motivational speaker.— Troll #StayHome #StaySafe (@sabtrolled) May 12, 2020
Until the real motivational speaker arrived. #AatmanirbharBharat #NarendraModi #PMModi pic.twitter.com/Bz9tV1m4Pl
#NarendraModi— Jigar Khunt🇮🇳 (@jigscasm) May 12, 2020
Indians After 17 mins - pic.twitter.com/YuOeOzLD63
Modi ji ...can we get this option next time #PMModi #NarendraModi #Lockdown4 pic.twitter.com/14EDSsQIAx— Stay hungry but don't be foolish (@rajeshahi) May 12, 2020
Me and my friends waiting for #PMModi to announce task for this Sunday. Mudde pe aao jaldi Modi ji. Lamba ho gaya bhashan bahut.🤦♀️ #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/St1MqFCb2J— Nimbu Chai (@nimbuchai) May 12, 2020
Mood while watching PM’s address on Covid-19. #Lockdown4 #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/lZ2cQ6wEGF— Tanya (@tanyadubeyy) May 12, 2020
Wish they had a 'Skip Intro' option for Modi's speeches but that would make the speech 2 mins long.— Pun-jabi. (@sagarmalik93) May 12, 2020
Kaam ki baat hogi 8.15 ke aas paas. Pahle 15 minutes toh apni jeebh ki aag thandi karenge. #8PMStories— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) May 12, 2020
If I played cricket with the Prime Minster, I don’t think he’s ever going to field at Point.— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) May 12, 2020
But unlike you, he sets the word limit. https://t.co/uFWAtM2bE8— Cabin Fever Jesus (@StonerJesus) May 12, 2020
Like every employee says after a meeting with their boss, 'this could have a freakin mail'!