Skipper, a 'miracle' puppy with six legs and two tails was born in the US due to some unusual medical conditions. And it's certainly something out of the ordinary that you don't get to witness every day.

She is an Australian border collie and was born at the Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City. Generally, animals born with deformities or extra features don't survive for long but, Skipper seems to be in good health.

It is believed that she was supposed to have another sibling but the foetuses didn't separate while in utero, which is why, she ended up with extra limbs and an extra tail.

MIRACLE PUPPY: Meet Skipper, the miracle puppy born with six legs and two tails! @willganss spoke with Skipper's vet about this true underdog story! pic.twitter.com/rdnd7MKeTh — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) February 23, 2021

Though, despite the deformities, experts say that she will probably live a long and healthy life. However, only time will tell if she will be able to move freely without physical therapy.

Skipper also has congenital conjoining disorders called monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus.

Which means, among many other things, Skipper also has one head and chest cavity, two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts and two reproductive systems.

Currently, she is being taken care of by the hospital staff and is being fed with the help of a bottle since she was abandoned by her mother.