Indian diplomat Sneha Dubey, First Secretary, Indian mission in UN severely criticised Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan for 'talking about India's internal matters' and accused him of uttering lies against India.

In a scathing attack on Khan, Dubey said:

This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror.

Shortly after her speech was posted on social media handles, it went viral with Indians lauding her efforts.

Earlier, Pak PM Imran Khan had said that Pakistan desired peace with India. He had added that sustainable peace in South Asia was contingent upon the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He had also said that the onus was on India to provide for a conducive environment for meaningful and result-oriented engagement with Pakistan.