Sneha Dubey, India’s first secretary at the United Nations is lauded by people for her blistering reply about terrorism in Pakistan.

Replying to Imran Khan, on the issue of Kashmir, Sneha had a lot to say about this issue.

In the video, which has gone viral now Sneha said.

This is the country which is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror.

We heard the leader of Pakistan trying to justify act of terror, such defence of terrorism is unacceptable: Sneha Dubey, First Secretary at UNGA

Sneha is a 2012 batch IFS officer, graduated from Pune’s Fergusson College. Post that she completed her MPhil from the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.

This young diplomat spent most of her childhood in Goa and completed her schooling from there. At the age of 12, she dreamed of becoming an IFS officer.

Fiery Rights of Reply by India’s brilliant female diplomats to Pakistani leaders’ rants @UN. pic.twitter.com/4JQF2HR0MI — Ranvijay Kapoor (@kapoor_ranvijay) September 25, 2021

Sneha cleared the civil services examination in her first attempt in 2011 & became the first person in her family to join government services.

Furthermore, Sneha was inspired to join the foreign services as it provided her an opportunity to learn about international affairs, discover new cultures, be part of important policy decisions and help people.

After her selection in the IFS, Sneha worked at the Government of India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as an Under Secretary. In August 2014, she was posted to the Indian Embassy in Madrid, where she served as the Third Secretary.

Sneha is currently working as India's First Secretary at the United Nations (UN).

Indeed, we are all proud of Sneha Dubey.