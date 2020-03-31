The lockdown in India began a week ago and we are all bored out of our minds. We've begun resorting to board games and our favourite childhood pass times. 

So what's the first thing that comes to your mind when you say baithe baithe kya karein? The journalists at Aaj Tak think no differently. 

In a video making rounds on the internet, journalists of this news channel can be seen playing antakshari with each other. 

And though some people are criticising them, there are others who think it is a great way to lighten the current mood. 

Remember, no matter how bored you are, stay at home and stay safe. 