The lockdown in India began a week ago and we are all bored out of our minds. We've begun resorting to board games and our favourite childhood pass times.

So what's the first thing that comes to your mind when you say baithe baithe kya karein? The journalists at Aaj Tak think no differently.

In a video making rounds on the internet, journalists of this news channel can be seen playing antakshari with each other.

And though some people are criticising them, there are others who think it is a great way to lighten the current mood.

Here is what Twitter has to say:

hahahahahhahahahaaa...…. but its a good song — arun giri (@arungiri) March 30, 2020

It’s a great service to nation if they stay away from news, pls don’t discourage it. — say it (@bantisi83658854) March 30, 2020

Greatest journalists in the entire world. pic.twitter.com/NvF2UwhTab — Muhammad Sufiyan (@MuhammadSufiya9) March 30, 2020

I'll prefer this to their usual journalism any day ! — Naarad Moni (NaMo) (@narayanarayan) March 30, 2020

They r destroying the institution which once was fourth pillar of democracy. pic.twitter.com/lvzftjXgXE — realinclusiveindian (@Mansuri45709376) March 30, 2020

Next, dancing performance — Atheists are Intelligent (@sams62092043) March 30, 2020

Anyway they are entertaining the viewers.



So much tensed seating at home

So singing song in the studio it's not a bad idea 🙄🙄 — Fan_Of_imRo45 (@vilas_jaihind) March 30, 2020

WOW!!!!!! One of the many reasons people have stopped watching Aajtak.......... — Arvind Sharma (@Artamanov) March 31, 2020

Exemplary work! Pulitzer material!! Jai Bharat🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Anuresh (@anureshmp) March 30, 2020

Remember, no matter how bored you are, stay at home and stay safe.