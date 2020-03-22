While most of the country has been at house-arrest, quarantining for almost a week, PM Modi while delivering his speech on COVID-19 declared a nationwide Janta Curfew for March 22nd, 2020 i.e today.
He urged people to limit their social contact and isolate themselves, he also requested them to stay at home, come to their balconies and start clapping or ringing bells sharp at 5 p.m today to extend their support to the people who tirelessly work during these times.
Here we go! 5pm. #JantaCurfew
However, a viral video of a large crowd taking to the streets, in the backdrop of what appears to be the Hawa Mahal to carry out this activity together during a 'curfew' has gone viral.
In this video, children, men, women and senior citizens were seen walking together in large social crowds instead of isolating themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19, defeating the whole purpose of having a nation-wide curfew.
Thread
Visuals from #Rajasthan
Men, women , children come out on streets of Jaipur to support unsung heroes of our society
#CoronaBhagao #ThaliBajao #JantaCurfew #JantaCurfewChallenge#Covid_19india #CoronavirusPandemic
Furious about taking this opportunity of a social- distancing and confusing it with a social gathering, Twitter collectively lost its temper.
Thank you for sharing how people are practicing stupidity. Can't even listen to our PM's speech fully, is it? He said to clap/bang vessels from home, not on the streets standing close to each other! What is the point of janta curfew then?!— Tasmin Kurien (@TasminKurien) March 22, 2020
Oh No... this is called Social Distancing in #Rajasthan Looks like Education has failed Indians miserably.— Global Indian (@Ganjimut_India) March 22, 2020
This is quite dumb; people had to clap from their homes; not outside in group; that defeats the purpose of curfew— The White Elephant (@whiteelephantt) March 22, 2020
Social Gathering ban gaya.— Dharmesh Dixit (@theDDixit) March 22, 2020
🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ the idea was to show gratitude from your own homes. Not come out in crowds!!!!!— Shobbha (@Shobbha2) March 22, 2020
This is the level of common sense our education imparts to our innocent well-meaning enthusiastic citizens.— Blue Blistering Barnacles (@kcs2010gmailcom) March 22, 2020
It is criminal neglect of a core sector which influences every other.
I feel gutted looking at the great betrayal by our colonialists both imported, &, homegrown post1947
Defeats the whole purpose of lockdown . In five mts the benefits of the whole idea has been destroyed. Even God cannot help us.— dr.m.govardhan (@drmg12) March 22, 2020
Where is Social Distancing?— Hari Kishore (@Harikishore23) March 22, 2020
As COVID-19 cases in India have soared up to almost 360 along with a death toll of 7 and with practically most of the nation under lockdown, it's imperative we do our part to keep each other around us safe during through quarantine.