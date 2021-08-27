Well, it is common knowledge how the rest of India loves stereotyping the Northeast. In fact, instead of choosing to learn about our diverse culture, we turn a blind eye and perpetuate this ignorance.

A teacher recently went viral, for unfortunately, calling Assam's 'Gamocha' an animal.

During a GK quiz, the GradeUp teacher was seen explaining the importance of ‘Gamocha’ to his students in the viral clip. However, he says that Gamocha is an animal.

For the uninitiated, a Gamocha is an all-white rectangular piece of cloth that has a red border on three sides and red woven motifs on the other side. Being an article of significance for the state, it is one of the most recognisable cultural symbols of Assam.

However, the GradeUp teacher confidently told one of his students that Gamocha is an animal during an online multiple-choice session. Yes, an animal!

A user posted the clip on his Twitter pointing out how the teacher is spreading misinformation.

This is not Static GK, its a dynamic misinformation. Utterly shocking and disdainful. Have you fired the teacher yet @gradeupapp ? Please don't say it was a slip of tongue, he literally reiterated that Gamocha is an animal.@parthatribune @mrinaltalukdar8 may like to look. pic.twitter.com/bkRS2zzBEr — Sandeepan B (@sandeepan_b) August 25, 2021

Originally posted on YouTube, the video went viral on social media.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the viral clip.

What is this, this slur on our pride “Gamocha” by this teacher of exam preparation platform @gradeupapp must be examined for authenticity and would urge the Govt to take strong and appropriate action. @himantabiswa @DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @ranojpeguassam @ngmahanta pic.twitter.com/ZS1KaYB2Ws — Shyamkanu Mahanta (@skmahanta2013) August 25, 2021

This is a 'Gamocha' you idiots.

Tell me, do you think this is an animal?#GamochaIsNotAnAnimal#Gamocha#RespectTheGamocha pic.twitter.com/svsr1SFeRZ — The Lazy Witch (@TheLazyWitch3) August 25, 2021

However, GradeUp replied to the viral video and apologised for the mistake. They stated that the faculty made a factual error while addressing the class.

We sincerely apologise for this. In an old Youtube video, a faculty made a factual error while addressing the class. The faculty is no longer working with us. We ensure that Gradeup as an organisation works to provide the best exam preparation for each student to excel. — Gradeup 🚀 (@gradeupapp) August 25, 2021

Note: All the images are from Twitter.