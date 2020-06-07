India has surpassed Spain to become the 5th-worst coronavirus hit country in the world but, some people's casual, laid back attitude with regards to social distancing norms still hasn't changed.

Hundreds of people gathered at Pratap Chowk in Rajasthan's Baran for the inauguration ceremony of Maharana Pratap’s statue. And, clearly social distancing rules were flouted, yet again.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Social distancing norms violated as people in huge numbers gathered at Pratap Chowk in Baran for the inauguration ceremony of Maharana Pratap’s statue, amid #COVID19 pandemic. Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal also took part in the event. (06.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/rWb4jSLWgh — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

Dhols were beaten, loud music was being played, people were dancing and rejoicing but, no one seemed to be bothered about maintaining physical distance from each other.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal and Chairman Kamal Rathore.

While some people were seen wearing masks, others didn't even make an effort to protect themselves.

Netizens are outraged with people's casual attitude.

Social Distancing is just in Books only, no one is following — Abhinav Srivastava (@ABHINAVsr) June 7, 2020

Organizers should be booked without any delay.

People need to understand the gravity of situation, or they actually waiting for disease to come to their doorsteps.#COVID19India #SocialDistancing — Nakul Jain (@econakul) June 7, 2020

They have understood this lightly, there will be serious consequences in the future .. — Abhishek Jaiswal (@abhijaiswal2217) June 7, 2020

Corona ne apna kam kardiya hoga... — Mohit Ananda (@MohitAnanda1) June 7, 2020

Cases are increasing in india because people are careless & don't listen to govt on wearing of masks . — raghuram Tarekere (@ragh1960) June 7, 2020

People need to start understanding the gravity of the situation and we can't stress this enough.