People have been flouting lockdown rules for some of the most bizarre reasons but, what they still don't seem to understand is that social distancing is the need of the hour.

On Friday, about 150 people, including 100 women, defied lockdown rules to participate in a 'grand' procession to bury a cow carcass in a village, in the city of Aligarh, UP.

If reports are to be believed, the villagers had great respect and regard for the animal. They also brought garlands, towels and cash to perform the last rites.

While talking about the incident, Anil Samaniya, Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Aligarh said:

Initially only 30-50 people participated in the burial, and then later to pay their last respects around 100-200 assembled.

Twitter was definitely not pleased with how careless people are acting, even as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing.

An FIR has been registered with regards to this incident and the matter is under investigation.