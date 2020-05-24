People have been flouting lockdown rules for some of the most bizarre reasons but, what they still don't seem to understand is that social distancing is the need of the hour.
In UP's Aligarh, a funeral procession comprising mostly of women was taken out to bury a dead cow's caracass. Police have booked 150 including 100 women for lockdown and epidemic act violation. https://t.co/qE0KqpNueI— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 23, 2020
If reports are to be believed, the villagers had great respect and regard for the animal. They also brought garlands, towels and cash to perform the last rites.
Around 150 people participated in a procession to bury a cow carcass in a village in Aligarh. An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident: Anil Samaniya, Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Aligarh. (22.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/Uh2RexlwlE— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 23, 2020
While talking about the incident, Anil Samaniya, Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Aligarh said:
Initially only 30-50 people participated in the burial, and then later to pay their last respects around 100-200 assembled.
Twitter was definitely not pleased with how careless people are acting, even as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing.
Uttar Pradesh: 100 women among 150 booked for taking out a “grand” procession to bury a #Cow carcass in Aligarh violating #CoronaLockdown.— aamir (@Inquilabo) May 22, 2020
No doubt cows are much more safer in India than humans. pic.twitter.com/IOdfbq4VSW
Cremation is limited to 20 attendees currently.— saq zah (@saqzah) May 22, 2020
Ohh that applies to humans only 🙄
Idiots— Yaseen (@squatphysio) May 22, 2020
Wow, talk about getting priorities right! But then again, this is a country where cows are gods and human lives are mere specks of existence...— Wabang Pongen (@pangrakWabang) May 23, 2020
Gharse nikal neka bahana hai.— Rajendra Kumar Panigrahi (@Raj7772) May 23, 2020
An FIR has been registered with regards to this incident and the matter is under investigation.