Discrimination, of all sorts, is deep-rooted in Indian society. Be it gender, religion, class or caste, we have separate rules for everyone.

During the pandemic, we came across several instances of privileged people not allowing domestic help in the society due to the fear of COVID and asking food and parcel delivery guys to leave the packets outside.

Not just the fear of COVID, sadly, we as a society are like that only. Take this notice, for example.

Think for a moment and answer. Isn't this cruel? Are we even allowed to discriminate like this?

The poster is now viral on social media and people are sharing how deeply entrenched the phenomenon is. From domestic help and food delivery guys to courier boys and sweepers, we discriminate against almost everyone.

This is absolutely rubbish. Deliver guys are humans not robots, we should respect them like others.@zomato @swiggy_in plz instruct ur delivery partners, if they see something like this, they must call customer to come down the stairs for order pickup. https://t.co/KwcWH0b7K2 — Ravi Pandey🇮🇳 (@ImDeadpoool) September 19, 2021

Where are we heading? Where has humanity lost? Really sorry to hear this @zomato @swiggy_in we are with you ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/MPNnJ7yW3u — Vijay Mishra (@realvijaymishra) September 19, 2021

My society did the same for ALL workers. I had to remind them on WhatsApp groups that this segregation of Indian citizens, and forcing them to climb 10 floors, is a violation of fundamental rights, irrational categorisation, and patently inhuman.



Now all lifts are open for all. — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) September 19, 2021

This should be illegal all accross India. And managment of such societies should be fined. https://t.co/faWeNH2RWl — Rise of The Ancient🇮🇳 (@RiseOfAncient) September 20, 2021

While this particular notice is from a mall in Udaipur in Rajasthan, we see this almost every day around us. You might have just seen this in your apartment when you entered the lift. And yet again we did not do anything about it.

Sobhana K Nair, a journalist with The Hindu shared it on Twitter.

Modern day feudalism pic.twitter.com/edqYwQe5Qj — Sobhana K Nair (@SobhanaNair) September 18, 2021

Today I saw one person shouting badly on food delivery guy for entering into the society lift, as due to rise in cases outsiders are not allowed in the society. I was so shocked & feeling so bad rn for not doing anything. — Hrithik Mittal (@HrithikMittal13) September 25, 2020

The big question we should ask ourselves before making such discriminatory rules for anyone is, "Aren't they humans?"

At this time, I should be asking you to offer the delivery guys a glass of water when they reach you, but the least we can do it treat everyone equal. Coz we actually are.