There's a certain emotion associated with uniforms - a sense of patriotism. For soldiers, it definitely means even more. This is exactly why a soldier's tweet, on wearing his uniform for the last time is winning hearts on Twitter. Lt Gen KJS Dhillon worked for peace in Kashmir in Chinar Corps. He tweeted an image where he's seen wearing his combat uniform, before his retirement and added how it's nostalgic for him - and Twitterati is in awe of the moment.

What A Journey of Honour and Zimmewari



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jjkCi8vMFs — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) January 31, 2022

Combat Dress … the one I wore for decades … Wearing it for the one last time 👍



Nostalgic



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gynVsiueeK — KJS DHILLON🇮🇳 (@Tiny_Dhillon) January 31, 2022

The reactions that poured after, are are giving us the feels.

I wept like a child, the day I had to deposit back my overalls. It isn’t a part of you, it’s you. Am I right sir — Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) January 31, 2022

Thanks Sir for all that you’ve done, many have worn the Combats n the OG, but few have done it as well as you. Namak n mitti ka karz ada karne ka andaaz koi aapse seekhe. The Nation shall always remember your immortal lines Sir, n generations will grow up idolising you, Jai Hind — Dr Saurabh S Sachar (@doc_sacharr) January 31, 2022

Remember sir! Once a soldier, always a soldier!



You have spent a life that we dream of! That uniform & all other honours you have earned. No one can buy it from market!



India is proud of you... We love you & respect you sir! #JaiHind #Vandemataram! Thank u sir for everything! — Arpan Santra (@DarkCruiser12) January 31, 2022

I am filled with mixed feelings. One side it’s safest pairs of hands that safeguarded us for long time parting ways n other side a dear family member is proudly setting aside for next gen to take up the role. I will wait for #waheguru to guide you to next best thing. Blessings — Jitender Gakhar (@mohangak) January 31, 2022

Sir, Physically you may be wearing for the last time but it will always remain in your soul. Even the friends, people known or unknown to you would always remember you as esteemed Army officer. Congratulations and best of luck for your future. Jaihind — Sandeep Kumar (@Sandeep14107967) January 31, 2022

Tiny... congratulations for successfully navigating through a stellar career. As a Coursemate you have done 63/73/83 proud. Looking forward to a big drink & celebrations on the other side!! Welcome home. — Maj Gen Mandip Singh (@Kutch2Kibithu) January 31, 2022

Respected Sir,Bharat Mata will never forget your services and will offer you bigger role with new dress.

Jai Hind. — SuperPower (@SUPERPOWERHIND) January 31, 2022

You look dashing and daring as always..



Thank you sir for your ultimate service and sacrifice..



But as my dad says soldier will always remain a soldier with or without uniform



Jai hind — Debobrota Choudhury (@debochoudhury) January 31, 2022

This attire symbolizes the journey of a common man to the most responsible and courageous person of the nation. This dress make us proud of sacrifice of our great sentinels — Maninderjeet Singh Cheema (@maninderjeet_c) January 31, 2022

As a citizen I would like to thank you for all the sacrifices and hard work you have put in the service of the nation. You have also become somewhat of a living legend , may your tribe grow.



All the best for all your future endeavours — Cricket (@short3rdman) January 31, 2022

What an illustrious service Sir 🙏



Look at the shine on shoes!#faujishoes pic.twitter.com/TBCHs2J2dg — Jags (@JaganEngr) January 31, 2022

Just like the internet, we are all hearts for the tweet.