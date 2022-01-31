There's a certain emotion associated with uniforms - a sense of patriotism. For soldiers, it definitely means even more. This is exactly why a soldier's tweet, on wearing his uniform for the last time is winning hearts on Twitter. Lt Gen KJS Dhillon worked for peace in Kashmir in Chinar Corps. He tweeted an image where he's seen wearing his combat uniform, before his retirement and added how it's nostalgic for him - and Twitterati is in awe of the moment.
I wept like a child, the day I had to deposit back my overalls. It isn’t a part of you, it’s you. Am I right sir— Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) January 31, 2022
Remember sir! Once a soldier, always a soldier!— Arpan Santra (@DarkCruiser12) January 31, 2022
You have spent a life that we dream of! That uniform & all other honours you have earned. No one can buy it from market!
India is proud of you... We love you & respect you sir! #JaiHind #Vandemataram! Thank u sir for everything!
I am filled with mixed feelings. One side it’s safest pairs of hands that safeguarded us for long time parting ways n other side a dear family member is proudly setting aside for next gen to take up the role. I will wait for #waheguru to guide you to next best thing. Blessings— Jitender Gakhar (@mohangak) January 31, 2022
Sir, Physically you may be wearing for the last time but it will always remain in your soul. Even the friends, people known or unknown to you would always remember you as esteemed Army officer. Congratulations and best of luck for your future. Jaihind— Sandeep Kumar (@Sandeep14107967) January 31, 2022
Tiny... congratulations for successfully navigating through a stellar career. As a Coursemate you have done 63/73/83 proud. Looking forward to a big drink & celebrations on the other side!! Welcome home.— Maj Gen Mandip Singh (@Kutch2Kibithu) January 31, 2022
Respected Sir,Bharat Mata will never forget your services and will offer you bigger role with new dress.— SuperPower (@SUPERPOWERHIND) January 31, 2022
Jai Hind.
You look dashing and daring as always..— Debobrota Choudhury (@debochoudhury) January 31, 2022
Thank you sir for your ultimate service and sacrifice..
But as my dad says soldier will always remain a soldier with or without uniform
Jai hind
As a citizen I would like to thank you for all the sacrifices and hard work you have put in the service of the nation. You have also become somewhat of a living legend , may your tribe grow.— Cricket (@short3rdman) January 31, 2022
All the best for all your future endeavours
What an illustrious service Sir 🙏— Jags (@JaganEngr) January 31, 2022
Look at the shine on shoes!#faujishoes pic.twitter.com/TBCHs2J2dg
