There's a certain emotion associated with uniforms - a sense of patriotism. For soldiers, it definitely means even more. This is exactly why a soldier's tweet, on wearing his uniform for the last time is winning hearts on Twitter. Lt Gen KJS Dhillon worked for peace in Kashmir in Chinar Corps. He tweeted an image where he's seen wearing his combat uniform, before his retirement and added how it's nostalgic for him - and Twitterati is in awe of the moment. 

The reactions that poured after, are are giving us the feels.

Just like the internet, we are all hearts for the tweet. 