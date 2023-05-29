Spending enormous amounts on clothes (branded or not) is a big no-no for many people out there. Some people can’t afford to spend hefty money on expensive outfits due to peanut salaries, or they simply don’t shop for them out of their choices. This is mostly witnessed in a middle-class household. Even some celebrities are not brand-conscious, be it Sara Ali Khan, who “prefers salwar-kameez from Sarojini Nagar,” or Amrita Rao, who did not pick a designer outfit for her own marriage. Remember when we told you how the Vivah actress spent just ₹3000 for her wedding saree?

Source: Amrita Rao/Instagram

Then there are the people who give no second thought before buying expensive outfits, mainly for shaadi functions. Of course, everyone likes dressing up. While some people shop with their own hard-earned money, others let parents/siblings pay for them. Now, someone apparently bought a designer suit online worth ₹28,000 without informing her parents and casually ‘asked’ them to transfer the amount in her bank account.

A Twitter user (@vibewitdasspamm) shared a screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp conversation with her mom. In the picture, we see a message being addressed to ‘mamma’ that reads, “I ordered a suit, ask baba to transfer cash in my account before 5th June.” And the reply goes like, “Beta, you should ask me before ordering it…Actually I do not know you.”

Source: Twitter

“My own mother disowned me,” the tweet reads.

Here’s the tweet:

😭😭😭😭 guys my own mother disowned me.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EsB9xkGthZ — vibewithsau || stan youngstunners (@vibewitdasspamm) May 28, 2023

Going by the screenshot of the order, the suit is from designer label Hussain Rehar‘s collection owned by Pakistani fashion designer of the same name. As per its official website, the original cost of these label suits varies from 20000 PKR to 30000 PKR (₹5,792-₹8,689) and more.

A screenshot from the official website

However, in India, these Pakistani designer suits are being sold at different prices including over ₹20,000. A following screenshot from The Fashion Station , an Indian website says it all.

Source: The Fashion Station

Anyway, Twitterati can’t believe that the user actually bought a label suit whose price is almost equal to the average monthly salary of an employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens either supported the mother in discussion or slammed the ‘entitled’ buyer for asking her parents to pay back without even informing them beforehand. Let’s check out their reactions:

28k for a suit..i would too ngl https://t.co/udKxDfXMxb — kiki 🏹 (@nabiichin_) May 29, 2023

Rich people ordinary a single cloth for 27k

Bhai itna money 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/xDLH9LTUto — Iris (@IrisBarryAllen) May 29, 2023

28000?🥲😭 bro she's still very polite with you https://t.co/fUtSrBUeqa — just a neutral 😐 (Mac) (@girlinblack02) May 29, 2023

I will throw my kid out if they ever tried to buy something so ridiculously expensive. Not with my money, you little nuts! https://t.co/CQHoyrjsh5 — Nevada (@SnortingAshes_) May 29, 2023

ameero ky masly dekho yar https://t.co/2iSatNTY8K — tweets from me (@SabrAurTahammal) May 29, 2023

it's expensive broo.. mai kabhi jaanbujh ke expensive clothes etc order nahi karti😬 https://t.co/J2qJTGQtvo — F@rj@n@💛 (@DoNotDisturb019) May 29, 2023

Apne jee rank ki yaad aa gyi 😢 https://t.co/96gZ8gACul — sasuke uchiha 🌈 (@_UchihaSa_) May 29, 2023

ordering a suit worth 28K deserve this 😛 https://t.co/7e53Fhomd2 — Insaafian Bey (@Fittaymuh) May 29, 2023

yes if u buy a suit worth 28k shes def going to disown you dawg https://t.co/2r917ddBpt — aeraa (@eraslutaera) May 29, 2023

Itni tou majority logo ki monthly salary hoti hy https://t.co/dEUPdGahqN — Afraz (@Casper___96) May 28, 2023

itne ka suit main khareedun to mujhe meri maa ghar se hi nikal de https://t.co/fQFYKczUDC — m. (@eresuninutil_) May 28, 2023

27900????…mien 5 6 khareed Lon itne mien … https://t.co/FNIzJbhQtL — |=|āD! (@_itx_hadi) May 28, 2023

Tum log itna bada amount apne family se itna casually maang kaise lete ho, I tho even ask them before spending my own money. https://t.co/2XYTpThIhp — Vivek (@_cluelesslife) May 29, 2023

girl 27k without asking…. if you over 25 idc but even sooo https://t.co/T4CCR02tR6 — armpit baala (@gutkakink) May 29, 2023

I stand with the mother https://t.co/xvRfnV9d6f — Tanishq (@LaapataHuaMai) May 29, 2023

What do you think of this behaviour? Yay or nay? Also, 28k for suit? Nope, not even for a wedding function.