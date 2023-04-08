Cited ‘syllabus rationalisation’, the elimination of some chapters on the Mughal Empire from class 12 History textbooks by The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has met with immense backlash. People are condemning such selective content deletions and the infamous sentiment they connote.

Now, a man from Uttarakhand has strong objections to his seven-year-old son calling his parents ‘abbu’ and ‘ammi’ because, according to him, it’s an ‘attack on our faith and religious beliefs’, reported The New Indian Express.

— زماں (@Delhiite_) April 5, 2023

Apparently, the words appear in a second-grade English textbook for ICSE students named Gul Mohar, published by Orient Black Swan – Hyderabad.

Manish Mittal, the child’s father, filed a complaint to the Dehradun District Magistrate, Sonika Singh. He contested English textbooks should contain ‘Mother and Father’, Hindi textbooks, ‘ Mata and Pita,’ and Urdu textbooks, ‘ Ammi and Abbu.’

He then called it an attack on religious sentiments. He noted it’s the beginning of a new academic year for students. Hence, with proper investigation, such ‘anti-religious’ practices can be halted without impacting the flow of education.

Twitter users are calling out the complaint as ‘blind hatred’. Here’s what they are saying.

Blind hatred for Muslims is making the majority community insane in India https://t.co/Gicrra88km — Sadaf A (@SadafA77479) April 6, 2023

Insecurity well that never goes dry https://t.co/hVa6AjJl41 — philsosophy (@dhurandham) April 6, 2023

Lol bro needs a life https://t.co/kp3d7xcK3z — Jens Iyer (@JestChill) April 6, 2023

If ppl are brushing this aside as nothing issue, situation would be 100x worse 20yrs down, moving from hating to ignoring, treating them as non existent and denying right to live. https://t.co/qqadCeLd77 — Guntupalli Karunakar (@karunakarg) April 6, 2023

Manish ke sentiments ke upar “Fragile!! Handle with care” likhna padega 😂 https://t.co/Y19nO0FVMt — Immy – The Puncturewala (@droidshake) April 6, 2023

Sentiments are too fragile for 5000 years culture https://t.co/SGP9ga2Cd7 — Err Supreme Dis’qualified (@err_fun) April 5, 2023

The 1st paragraph of the letter is still valid. It's an English notebook and there is no point of using 'Ammi Abbu' instead of Mother Father in an English notebook.



I found the application valid but it lost its way when he said his religious sentiment got hurt. — Adil (@adilrizvi30) April 6, 2023

Too Big hatred, Too Small mind https://t.co/XfaMW3lNgX — Nafih Ahammed (@NafihAhammedAA) April 6, 2023

After receiving the complaint, DM Sonika, reportedly, forwarded the investigation to the Chief Education Officer.