Several celebrities, including Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor were invited to attend The MDL Beast Festival that took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And now people are furious about the actor's response to the festival, and for not acknowledging the fact that women were sexually harassed in the crowd.
She was called out by the Instagram account, DietPrada for saying that she was treated well as a brown Hindu girl, the account tagged her in the videos shared by a harassed brown girl. It also called out celebrities for taking paid trips to improve the public image of a country with famous human rights violations in their bag.
What’s worse than an all white @revolve influencer trip? Cashing big fat checks in exchange for #content creation (aka propaganda) to rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia, a country said to be causing “the world’s worst humanitarian crisis”, according to the United Nations. According to anonymous sources, six-figure sums were offered for attendance and geo-tagged posts. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Following the government’s pre-meditated murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi in October 2018 , the arrest of women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul in May 2018, the outing of a gay Saudi journalist and his partner who began receiving death threats from their families (homosexuality is a crime in Saudi Arabia and punishable by death), and countless other human rights abuses, a bevy of supermodels, influencers, celebrities, and musicians convened in Riyadh for the inaugural @mdlbeast . According to @hypebeast , the electronic music festival is “one of the most significant musical events the region has ever seen”. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Saudi Arabia has been spending billions to change its image in the west, but this is sure to be the most expensive campaign yet. In a series of Instagram stories posted by transgender model @teddy_quinlivan , it was revealed that fellow model @emrata had turned down the trip, evidently aware of the country’s human rights crisis. “It is very important to me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community, freedom of expression and the right to a free press. I hope coming forward on this brings more attention to the injustices happening there”, said Ratajkowski in a statement to Diet Prada. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, not all shared the same sentiments. There are simply too many attendees to name. Dieters, feel free to tag any attendees you know of... just in case they haven’t been reading the news. • #propoganda #jamalkashoggi #humanrights #humanrightsabuse #lgbtq #lgbtqrights #freespeech #journalism #independent #womensrights #mdlbeast #edm #electronicmusic #supermodel #influencer #content #riyadh #emrata #emilyratajkowski #teddyquinlivan #model #celebrity #dj #electronicmusic #musicfestival #wtf #smh #government #corruption #dietprada
This tourism event aka concert is being heavily criticised for the excessive amount of sexual harassment and groping that took place in the crowd. Several women have come forward with their experience at the festival, stating that they will stop going to concerts.
أمريكية حضرت الفعالية تقول:— Mareeeمار ☕️ (@MareeeMOO) December 22, 2019
-أحببت الحفل لكنني كرهت الحضور بسبب المستوى اللامعقول من التحرش
-لم أفعل شيئاً مثيراً للغرائز ومع ذلك حاول البعض الإمساك بي و تحسس جسدي
-شاهدت نساء ترتدين العبائات و محجبات و تم التحرش بهن ومحاولة لمس أجسادهن من قبل الحضور!
أنتم همج!
#تحرش_ميدل_بيست pic.twitter.com/7dgjTePAs8
When you go to MDL Beast you should expect wild beasts. If you fear for your life (and dignity), stay away from the jungle.#تحرش_ميدل_بيست pic.twitter.com/qBUaY78HZY— محمد س. الفوزان (@msalfozan) December 21, 2019
1- Its been 3 days and I’m still fuming from what I saw/experienced at #mdl_beast #مدل_بيست— Reem M.Y (@Reemyassin) December 22, 2019
It was heartbreaking to see how sexual harassment is normalized amongst the majority of male attendees,young&old. but what i find most painful is that our society leapt to blame women.
i was in VIP &old men still had the nerve to come talk and throw comments towards my 16yo sister. we were sitting on a couch and on god this man wasn’t younger than 25 and he comes straight up to my sister and starts harassing her?i had to yell at a grown man for him to fuck off?— lamar (@thinkharderrr) December 22, 2019
The festival is yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations made.