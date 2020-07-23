Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been doing a lot for migrant workers during this time of crisis. But looks like he is nowhere close to stopping.

The actor is now set to launch a Parvasi Rojgar app on July 23 which will provide all the necessary information and right linkages to find jobs for the migrant.

This app will provide job opportunities from over 500 reputed companies related to healthcare, construction, apparel, engineering, BPOs, security, automobile, e-commerce and logistics available on the platform. Seven cities including Delhi, Hyderabad,Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram have a 24/7 helpline to help with these jobs.

Talking about this initiative, the actor said,

Lot of thinking, planning and preparation has gone into designing this initiative over the last few months. We wanted to ensure that it is holistic and builds on the work already being done in the country. Extensive consultations have been held with top organisations that are involved at the grassroot level in developing skills and placement of youth below the poverty line.

Twitter lauded this initiative.

The greatest happiness in the world is in helping the people you don't know and seeing them happy...

You become rich by helping the poor; you become rich also by helping the rich! Helping makes you rich in unexpected way!

Thank u my dr real Hero.. 🙏 — ASParsh, ❄️ (@ParshAgasar) July 22, 2020

Great... 👏good initiative ✌️... probably dis initiative comes in ur mind by seeing d worst downfall in unemployment in d past 6 years in d history of indian democracy .. hope educated young people didn’t think of “Pakode” dis https://t.co/KTTcKkdJHM wishes👍 — Amit Rawat (@rawatmathu) July 22, 2020

Salute to you Sir🙏

It is unbelievable that a common man (not politician) like you can go on do so much for people which politicians with all the resources never dare to think..

Your actions have not only helped needy people but also motivated others to contribute for society.🙏 — Narottam Mishra (@narottam24) July 23, 2020

In addition to helping out stranded workers, Sood has also been actively supporting corona warriors and frontline workers.