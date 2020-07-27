Sonu Sood is nothing less than a saviour during these unprecedented times. On Sunday, he gifted a tractor to a farmer living in a remote village in Andra Pradesh so that he can till the land without any difficulties.



The actor came across a video clip on Twitter where the farmer, Nageswara Rao, was seen ploughing the land along with his daughters who were carrying the yoke on their shoulders.



Terrible! Tomato farmer in Madanapalle, #Chittoor dt, forced to use his daughters for ploughing as he doesn't have money to rent bulls. He suffered huge losses last time due to #coronavirus pandemic. With no cash in hand, he begins Kharif season on a sombre note. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/p4Tqz0eD9I — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 25, 2020

After seeing the video, Sonu decided to send them a pair of oxen but later on promised to send them a tractor instead.



This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox 🐂..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields 🙏

Stay blessed ❣️🇮🇳 @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

By Sunday night, a new tractor was delivered to Nageswara at his village Mahalrajupalle village.



N Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party president who also belongs to the same district as Nageswara, Chittoor, appreciated Sonu's kind gesture.

He was so moved by the conditions of the family that he even decided to sponsor the education of the two daughters.

Spoke with @SonuSood ji & applauded him for his inspiring effort to send a tractor to Nageswara Rao’s family in Chittoor District. Moved by the plight of the family, I have decided to take care of the education of the two daughters and help them pursue their dreams pic.twitter.com/g2z7Ot9dl3 — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) July 26, 2020

Nageswara Rao used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle but ever since the coronavirus pandemic, he returned to his native village Mahalrajupalle as he ran out of business. There he took up agriculture once again.



His elder daughter has completed her Intermediate while the second one passed class 10.