Sonu Sood is nothing less than a saviour during these unprecedented times. On Sunday, he gifted a tractor to a farmer living in a remote village in Andra Pradesh so that he can till the land without any difficulties. 

Sonu Sood
Source: BBC

The actor came across a video clip on Twitter where the farmer, Nageswara Rao, was seen ploughing the land along with his daughters who were carrying the yoke on their shoulders. 

After seeing the video, Sonu decided to send them a pair of oxen but later on promised to send them a tractor instead. 

By Sunday night, a new tractor was delivered to Nageswara at his village Mahalrajupalle village. 

N Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party president who also belongs to the same district as Nageswara, Chittoor, appreciated Sonu's kind gesture. 

He was so moved by the conditions of the family that he even decided to sponsor the education of the two daughters. 

Nageswara Rao used to run a tea stall in Madanapalle but ever since the coronavirus pandemic, he returned to his native village Mahalrajupalle as he ran out of business. There he took up agriculture once again. 

His elder daughter has completed her Intermediate while the second one passed class 10. 