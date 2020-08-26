In a decision that directly affects lives of millions of students across the country, the central government and the Supreme Court of India are planning to hold the JEE-NEET exams this year.

The decision was communicated by the National Testing Agency, which cited the Supreme Court's order quashing the plea that demanded postponement of the exams. 

NTA on JEE NEET
Source: Twitter/Pradeep Poonia

As per the current schedule, NEET will be held on September 13, while JEE exams will be conducted from September 1 to 6. 

And the move has drawn a lot of flak, not just from students, but also politicians and popular figures from around the globe. 

Their main concern being the risk this poses to the lives of students, who will have to gather in large numbers during the ongoing pandemic. 

Most recently, environment activist Greta Thunberg tweeted on the issue, saying that it is 'unfair' how students are being put in a tricky situation like this.

Soon, actor Sonu Sood made the appeal to the government regarding the same.

They were joined in the cause by mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar. He raised legitimate questions like 'how will students write an exam wearing masks that don't allow them to breathe properly?'.

You can watch his interview with NDTV, here:

Politicians from various parties have also been raising their voices against the decision that puts lives at stake.

In fact, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik even wrote to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. In his letter, he noted, "It would be unsafe for students to visit test centers physically amid Covid-19 for JEE (Main) & NEET tests. Therefore, it is requested that exams scheduled to be held in September may be postponed to a later date".

Naveen Patnaik on JEE NEET
Source: ABP News

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter directly to the PM, asking the central government to do something about the issue, citing 'mental agony' of the students as one of the main issues. 

Jee neet letter by mamata banerjee
Source: ABP News

With the controversy around the exams picking up momentum, students across the country have decided to hold a protest from homes, by raising black flags and wearing black bands at 8 AM tomorrow. 

An online protest against the decision was also held a few days ago by 3000 students. 

Despite consistent criticism and demands to roll back the exams, the authorities haven't backed down.  

And with dates approaching fast and admit cards already released, it seems unlikely too. 