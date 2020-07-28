Actor Sonu Sood is winning hearts once again after offering a job to a woman from Hyderabad who was left unemployed during the pandemic. 

This 26-year-old woman who worked at an MNC has been selling vegetables to make ends meet. Her story was shared by a Twitter user who tagged Sood in the tweet. 

The Tweet caught the actor's attention and he immediately asked his team to get in touch with Sharada for an interview. He tweeted about the same and mentioned that he has hired her after conducting her interview.  

Twitter lauded Sood for his prompt action. 

The actor has helped migrant workers during the novel coronavirus outbreak. 