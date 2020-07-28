Actor Sonu Sood is winning hearts once again after offering a job to a woman from Hyderabad who was left unemployed during the pandemic.

This 26-year-old woman who worked at an MNC has been selling vegetables to make ends meet. Her story was shared by a Twitter user who tagged Sood in the tweet.

Dear @SonuSood sir, She's Sharada, techie who recently got fired from @VirtusaCorp Hyd amid Covid crisis. Without giving up, She's selling vegetables to support her family & surviving. Please see if you could support her in anyways. Hope you'll revert sir https://t.co/fNWvljL3DA — Ritchie Shelson (@ritchieshelson) July 26, 2020

The Tweet caught the actor's attention and he immediately asked his team to get in touch with Sharada for an interview. He tweeted about the same and mentioned that he has hired her after conducting her interview.

My official met her.



Interview done.



Job letter already sent.



Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

Twitter lauded Sood for his prompt action.

Hats off to u @SonuSood Sir.. Ur boundless support to everyone who is in need is really admirable and there are no words to express the love ND respect towards u.. Thank u very much on behalf of each n every young one like her who lost their livelihoods in this pandemic. https://t.co/gjM4ihEwrS — Nikhilesh Sakalabhaktula (@NSakalabhaktula) July 28, 2020

Such an inspiration!!!!!!!!! @SonuSood proved real heros are not the ones in reel but in real life💯💯 https://t.co/d4wD1Uue8p — Rangadiyyala (@rangadiyyala) July 28, 2020

Great about that girl who did loss her job but not her spirit of working , the greatest thing about @SonuSood ji is taking care of every diversified needy person , Salute to Sir 🙏 https://t.co/H8qOaXC4BQ — Laxman Thayat (@laxmanthayat) July 28, 2020

We found a superhuman in covid19 pandemic @SonuSood https://t.co/6flEEwrwcu — Mohit Sharma (@MohitSh90581160) July 28, 2020

The actor has helped migrant workers during the novel coronavirus outbreak.