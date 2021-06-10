Be it the first wave or the second wave of the coronavirus, Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly to help those in need.

Now, he has decided to set up as many as 18 oxygen plants in various states across India to ensure that no Covid patient dies due to oxygen shortage.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

While speaking about the initiative, he said:

In the last few months we have seen that the biggest problem that we all have faced is oxygen and the unavailability of it. My team and I thought about what we should do to eradicate this oxygen problem from its roots. So, we decided that we should set up entire oxygen plants in as many places as possible.

Oxygen plants will be set up in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh among others. And, they will cater to over 5,500 beds.

Netizens are all praises for him.

Many people lost their lives during the second wave due to lack of oxygen and by launching this initiative, Sonu Sood hopes to change that.