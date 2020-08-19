Heavy rainfall in some regions of Central India covering Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has led to flash flood-like situation.

Several districts of Chhattisgarh have been inundated causing disruption of normal life. With little or no infrastructure, tribal areas in the state have been the worst-affected and the scenes are heartbreaking.

Sukma: People who were stranded on National Highway 30 near Phandiguda area due to flood were rescued by local administration. #Chhattisgarh (18.8) pic.twitter.com/1yQQLSTQW2 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

A reporter with the News18 Network recently shared a video from the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh where floods have caused havoc.

In the video we can see a girl, Anjali, sobbing as she looks at her books ruined by floodwater.

15-16 अगस्त की दरम्यानी रात आये बाढ़ में अंजली का घर लगभग जमींदोज हो गया। नेस्तानाबूद हुए घर को देखकर तो नहीं मगर बांस की बनी टोकरी में रखी हुईं अपनी भीगी हुई पुस्तकों को देख इस आदिवासी बच्ची के आंखों में आंसू आ गए। किसी आदिवासी बच्ची में ऐसा पुस्तक प्रेम मैंने पहली दफे देखा। pic.twitter.com/RhDY48h9kJ — Mukesh Chandrakar (@MukeshChandrak9) August 18, 2020

According to the tweet, her house was completely destroyed in the recent floods.

While one of the tweets by the reporter mentions that the local administration has sent teams to help the family, netizens also showed interest in helping Anjali.

खबर के प्रसारण के बाद स्थानीय प्रशासन ने शिक्षा विभाग की टीम को उस गांव भेजकर बच्ची को यस्तकें उपलब्ध करवाने के निर्देश दी है भैय्या। शिक्षा विभाग ने कुछ पुस्तकें उपलब्ध नही करवा दी हैं। — Mukesh Chandrakar (@MukeshChandrak9) August 18, 2020

Many of them tagged Sonu Sood and other government departments to escalate the news.

Only she can feels the real pain of loosing her house her books. Nobody knows the Game of God. Definitely God will give her strength to again stand with better future.#humanity #Flood https://t.co/C1c7ll176A — Rishabh kumar (@Rish_bruh) August 19, 2020

And like this many hope have shattered in floods and lost so much in regard that nothing can fulfill the void of notes they made. #POSTPONEJEE_NEET @EduMinOfIndia @NcrParents @DG_NTA @nidhiindiatv @PMOIndia @HMOIndia what about mental health? https://t.co/IGgYPxnQx8 — Arushi Dwivedi (@Scratch_that07) August 19, 2020

The video soon gained Sonu Sood's attention and he has assured to offer help to the girl and her family.

These are tough times. We are in the midst of a pandemic and floods are wreaking havoc in several states. It's heartwarming to see that people are coming forward to help those in need.

Let's not forget our kindness and try to help in whichever ways we can.