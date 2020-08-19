Heavy rainfall in some regions of Central India covering Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has led to flash flood-like situation.

Several districts of Chhattisgarh have been inundated causing disruption of normal life. With little or no infrastructure, tribal areas in the state have been the worst-affected and the scenes are heartbreaking.

A reporter with the News18 Network recently shared a video from the tribal regions of Chhattisgarh where floods have caused havoc.

In the video we can see a girl, Anjali, sobbing as she looks at her books ruined by floodwater. 

According to the tweet, her house was completely destroyed in the recent floods. 

While one of the tweets by the reporter mentions that the local administration has sent teams to help the family, netizens also showed interest in helping Anjali.

Many of them tagged Sonu Sood and other government departments to escalate the news.

The video soon gained Sonu Sood's attention and he has assured to offer help to the girl and her family.

These are tough times. We are in the midst of a pandemic and floods are wreaking havoc in several states. It's heartwarming to see that people are coming forward to help those in need.

Let's not forget our kindness and try to help in whichever ways we can.