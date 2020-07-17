If there's anything good during this pandemic then it is Sonu Sood. From financially supporting people during these tough times to helping migrant workers reach home, he hasn't left one stone unturned. And, just when we thought he's done enough, he does it again!

Sonu Sood
Source: Hindustan Times/PTI

 Reportedly, he has given 25,000 face shields for the police personnel in Maharasthra as informed by the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday. 

Of course, people yet again couldn't help but be all praises of him. 

Furthermore, Sonu is also penning down the experience he had while helping people during this pandemic. He commented that: 

I want to thank God for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book. I’m excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can’t wait to connect with you through my book. I look forward to your support—and love you all.

We couldn't be more grateful for the existence of Sonu Sood. He's done something that will be remembered for years to come. 