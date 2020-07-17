If there's anything good during this pandemic then it is Sonu Sood. From financially supporting people during these tough times to helping migrant workers reach home, he hasn't left one stone unturned. And, just when we thought he's done enough, he does it again!



Reportedly, he has given 25,000 face shields for the police personnel in Maharasthra as informed by the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday.

I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel. pic.twitter.com/bojGZghy23 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 16, 2020

Of course, people yet again couldn't help but be all praises of him.

Dear sonu sood. No words can express your work done from you. I am. Really proud of you sir. God bless you with good health and sucess in your life. Proud of indian like you. — Victor. Soans (@VictorSoans3) July 17, 2020

Boss your an actual life super hero .. god bless — [email protected] (@lopes_naz) July 16, 2020

Amazing work Sonu bhai — Rahul Sharma (PK) (@RahulSh30709269) July 16, 2020

More ppl like u required. thanks. Ask not what the country did 4 u.ask what u did for the country — JaySpain (@JaySpain7) July 16, 2020

Furthermore, Sonu is also penning down the experience he had while helping people during this pandemic. He commented that:

I want to thank God for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book. I’m excited, nervous and overwhelmed, and I can’t wait to connect with you through my book. I look forward to your support—and love you all.

We couldn't be more grateful for the existence of Sonu Sood. He's done something that will be remembered for years to come.