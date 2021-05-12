A recent rocket attack by Gaza-based militants in Israel left at least 31 people dead and several others injured.

A 31-year-old Indian woman was among those killed in the attack in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.

Soumya Santhosh hailed from Kerala's Idukki district and worked as a caregiver to an elderly woman in Israel. She had been there for 7 years while her husband and son lived in Kerala.

The rocket apparently fell on her residence while she was talking to her husband Santhosh over a video call in the evening.

Santhosh's brother told PTI:

My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalis working there. Thus, we came to know about the incident.

Soumya and the 80-year-old elderly woman could not reach the shelter, that was a minute's run away from their house, in time. While the elderly woman survived and is in critical condition, Soumya unfortunately did not make it.

Israel's ambassador to India Ron Malka also took to Twitter to condole Soumya's death.

Spoke with the family of Ms Soumya Santhosh to convey my deep condolences at her tragic demise during the rocket attacks from Gaza today. Assured all possible assistance.



We have condemned these attacks and the violence in Jerusalem, and urged restraint by both sides. — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) May 11, 2021

Netizens condemned the attack and prayed for the departed soul.

We are sad to report that a caregiver to the elderly Soumya Santhosh from India was murdered today by Hamas.



May her memory be a blessing.



🇮🇳🕯️ pic.twitter.com/Dk78FDbwAA — The Mossad: The Social Media Account (@TheMossadIL) May 11, 2021

#Isreal

My heart breaks💔

This is Soumya Santhosh.She was a dedicated caregiver from India in Israel. She was killed today by a rocket launched from Gaza at Israeli city of Ashkelon. She had a husband and a 9 year old child. Rest in peace. #IsraelUnderFire #IndiaStandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/N2sj6zQYzF — அருண் வர்மன்|അരുൺ വർമ്മ|अरुण वर्मन|Arun Varman🇮🇳 (@ArunVarman2022) May 11, 2021

Sad News coming



woman killed in Hamas attack Identified as : Soumya Santhosh, from kerala



She was working as a caretaker in Israel#IndiaStandsWithIsrael #Copied pic.twitter.com/JnK1CuhbSf — Sanju Baba- राहुल बाबा के परम मित्र (@SanjuDKumar) May 11, 2021

Horrible news. Indian national Soumya Santhosh from Kerala killed in a rocket attack by Hamas and Islamist terrorists in Israeli city of Ashkelon earlier today. Indian Minister @VMBJP has spoken to her family members to express condolences. Rest In Peace. Prayers. pic.twitter.com/9wpYmEWdgG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 11, 2021

As violence continues in the region, thousands of Indians, especially from the southern state of Kerala are living in constant fear.