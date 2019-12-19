Former Indian captain and the current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday, defended his daughter's post on Instagram related to CAA saying it is "not true".

He also tried to dismiss her political stance by claiming she's too young to understand politics.

Please keep Sana out of all this issues .. this post is not true .. she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 18, 2019

Ganguly's daughter Sana took to Instagram on Tuesday December 17 to express her opinion on the recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act.

Sharing an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India', Sana apparently took a stand against the act.

Soon snapshots of the story went viral on social media and people had mixed opinions about the excerpt she had shared.

In damage control mood, Ganguly was quick to respond and asked people to keep her out of all these issues.

But where Ganguly was seen protecting his daughter from trolls, her post won many hearts of people across the country.

Shehla Rashid asked Ganguly to be proud of his daughter and lauded her opinion against CAA.

Sir, you should be proud of her for saying the right thing. "Young girls" have as much a right to be political as old people. — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) December 18, 2019

Hardcore 'dada' fans, who love the way Ganguly answered and dealt with his critics in the past, were upset with him putting a cover on Sana's views.

She is 18 and hence an adult enough to vote in election and to have her opinion. Let her be what she wants to be. She will learn to pick herself up even if she falls. — Sarang Babu (@ksarangbabu) December 18, 2019

I am a Gangulian since when I learned about cricket. I love you a lot but love my Constitution more than you. I understand you have compulsion as you hold official post but please dont discourage your daughter. She has got great values. — Avijit Dasgupta (@coolfrnds4u) December 18, 2019

Dear Dada, she spoke the truth which many legends are yet to speak up. If saying the right thing does not require to "know anything in politics", then it's better than "knowing everything in politics" & keep quite. You as a father should be proud of this act of her! #SanaGanguly https://t.co/XklxdAY9tz — Rama Naga (@RamaJNUSU) December 19, 2019

She is 18+ dada

She is educated

She can take her own decisions.

She is well read.

Please allow her the freedom you allowed to your players as a captain..

Will always be your biggest fan as a cricketer and captain..

Love you.. — Saurabh Shrivastava (@SaurabhShri05) December 18, 2019

She has more courage than you — Babu 🇮🇳 (@BabuSaheb90) December 18, 2019

Look Dada. Her 1 tweet shows her idea of inclusiveness. She is a tigress. — Doofenshmirtz™ (@royal_cruiser0) December 18, 2019

Really admire the wisdom n understanding your daughter got at this age. I would have simply opened a champagne today if it were my daughter. Such clear concept. This is the way Ganguly not the other way round. I just see something so strong in her that u perhaps lack ...Spine . — harmony1960 (@harmony1960) December 18, 2019

You used to be better than this dada.... — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) December 18, 2019

You were – probably – the first hero she had. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 18, 2019

You should be proud of your girl for standing up when it matters. — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) December 18, 2019

You should be proud of her. Please don’t apologise. She and thousands like her who are protesting in the rods are out hope. India’s future is secure. — anewradha (@anewradha) December 18, 2019

What happened to you. I am sorry but today I lost all hope from you. After watching you selfie yourself into Jay Shah’s life, I still tried to be okay. This here, Sourav. I will remember you from a more brave time but now you are cancelled for me. And it breaks my heart — richa singh (@richa_singh) December 18, 2019

Here he is just a concerned father nd nt a Ganguly thats it! Ganguly never bows!! — Iftekhar Ahmed افتخار (@itsIAR18) December 18, 2019

A concerned father or India's bravest and fiercest captain of the past, people couldn't really digest Ganguly's comments.