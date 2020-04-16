72 houses in a South Delhi locality were identified and residents were asked to self quarantine after a pizza delivery boy tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report byTOI, a delivery boy associated with a famous pizza chain in Malviya Nagar tested positive on Tuesday, 14th April. After this, 16 of his colleagues at the outlet were quarantined by the authorities.

Authorities tried to identify every house where he delivered food and zeroed upon 72. Residents of these houses have been asked to remain under self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The delivery boy who tested positive is undergoing treatment at a hospital and all those who came in contact with him are being monitored regularly.

While his co-workers tested negative, the restaurant has suspended its operations for the time being.