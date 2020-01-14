The first ODI between India and Australia is underway at Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, and there have been reports of people being asked to take off any black clothing item.

The step has allegedly been taken as colour black could potentially be a 'symbol of protest'.

I'm at the Wankhede stadium today. The colour Black is being banned (t-shirts, caps, anything) because it's a "symbol of protest".



Fuck you, MCA. Fuck you very much. — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) January 14, 2020

What is this I hear about no one in Wankhede Stadium being allowed to wear black because it's a symbol of protest.

Wow! Lucky that we are not playing New Zealand. That would be quite one-sided. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 14, 2020

Black colour is not allowed at the Wankhede Stadium today because it's a symbol of protest.

So only people with blond, red, white /grey, brown and no hair will be allowed? 🤔 — Azaad Hindustani Pre💤 Verde ℠ (@PresidentVerde) January 14, 2020

Valid ticket holders wearing black (t-shirts, caps, anything) were not allowed into the Wankhede today for the Ind v Aus match as it is a 'symbol of protest' .. How scared can you be that you arm twist MCA through... https://t.co/htF5VZooyM — Arka Dyuti Palit (@ArkaDPalit) January 14, 2020

Apparently, color black is banned at wankhede, as it's a symbol of protest. Interesting times. 😊 — Rahul (@Rahul_Kawadkar) January 14, 2020

We got in touch with one of the Twitter users to get some clarity on the matter and this was their response.

Hi Praful, this is Ira reaching out from ScoopWhoop. I am working on this story and was wondering if you could provide some details on the matter. Was there any prior notice from the authorities regarding this? Or did they share the reason behind it? Thanks in advance. — Ira Shukla (@Irashukla7) January 14, 2020

Spectators had to remove black t-shirts/polos/jackets near the entry gates and change else no entry for them. We have all kept our clothes outside the entry gates with zero security. No cloak room or locker room also in the stadium. — Praful Sohal (@psohal) January 14, 2020

There are many others who have expressed their displeasure over the issue and the sudden ban on a particular colour.

They are allegedly not allowing you to wear black in Wankhede today. Don't you wish we were playing New Zealand instead of Australia today? What fun it would have been. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) January 14, 2020

So the security at Wankhede not allowing people to wear black. Being forced to remove shirts, hoodies, jackets and what not fearing protests. What an absolute disgrace!#INDvAUS — Praful Sohal (@psohal) January 14, 2020

*IMPORTANT NOTICE*

Those who are coming for #INDvAUS match, kindly don't wear black colour tshirts

Entries are restricted for some security reasons for the same@BCCI @MumbaiCricAssoc — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 14, 2020

Australia is visiting India for a 3-ODI series and the next two matches will be played in Rajkot and Bengaluru, respectively.

*Please note that this report is based solely on views expressed by people on social media and while we have personally contacted people, we are still waiting for an official announcement of the ban.