The first ODI between India and Australia is underway at Wankhede stadium, Mumbai, and there have been reports of people being asked to take off any black clothing item.
The step has allegedly been taken as colour black could potentially be a 'symbol of protest'.
I'm at the Wankhede stadium today. The colour Black is being banned (t-shirts, caps, anything) because it's a "symbol of protest".— Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) January 14, 2020
What is this I hear about no one in Wankhede Stadium being allowed to wear black because it's a symbol of protest.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 14, 2020
Black colour is not allowed at the Wankhede Stadium today because it's a symbol of protest.— Azaad Hindustani Pre💤 Verde ℠ (@PresidentVerde) January 14, 2020
Valid ticket holders wearing black (t-shirts, caps, anything) were not allowed into the Wankhede today for the Ind v Aus match as it is a 'symbol of protest' .. How scared can you be that you arm twist MCA through... https://t.co/htF5VZooyM— Arka Dyuti Palit (@ArkaDPalit) January 14, 2020
We got in touch with one of the Twitter users to get some clarity on the matter and this was their response.
Hi Praful, this is Ira reaching out from ScoopWhoop. I am working on this story and was wondering if you could provide some details on the matter. Was there any prior notice from the authorities regarding this? Or did they share the reason behind it? Thanks in advance.— Ira Shukla (@Irashukla7) January 14, 2020
Spectators had to remove black t-shirts/polos/jackets near the entry gates and change else no entry for them. We have all kept our clothes outside the entry gates with zero security. No cloak room or locker room also in the stadium.— Praful Sohal (@psohal) January 14, 2020
There are many others who have expressed their displeasure over the issue and the sudden ban on a particular colour.
So the security at Wankhede not allowing people to wear black. Being forced to remove shirts, hoodies, jackets and what not fearing protests. What an absolute disgrace!#INDvAUS— Praful Sohal (@psohal) January 14, 2020
*IMPORTANT NOTICE*— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 14, 2020
Those who are coming for #INDvAUS match, kindly don't wear black colour tshirts
Entries are restricted for some security reasons for the same@BCCI @MumbaiCricAssoc
Australia is visiting India for a 3-ODI series and the next two matches will be played in Rajkot and Bengaluru, respectively.
