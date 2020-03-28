With the pictures of stranded daily wage workers from Mumbai and Delhi making news every day, SpiceJet has come forward and offered to fly them to their home state.

Most of these people belong to Bihar and SpiceJet has said it can run flights to the state, if the government wants so.

The airline has already been flying necessary items like food and medicines for the government.

While the skies have fallen silent, SpiceXpress, with its dedicated freighters, is ensuring that medical equipment and essentials reach every corner of the country.@AjaySingh_SG#SpiceXpress pic.twitter.com/9dVCTxSvR9 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) March 25, 2020

In a statement, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, said:

SpiceJet has offered our aircraft and crew for any humanitarian mission that the government needs us to fly. We would love to alleviate the suffering of these migrant workers especially those from Bihar by flying some flights between DELHI/Mumbai and Patna.

While adding:

We will do as much as we can to help our government and fellow citizens in the fight to defeat coronavirus. Corona warriors all over the country - be it our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, the police, volunteers - and our government is doing an excellent job. We at SpiceJet are proud and honoured to help our government and people in whatever small way we can.

Migrant workers have been hit the worst by the lockdown, with many even walking on foot to their respective villages. We hope this step by the airline helps settle the chaos.