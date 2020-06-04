In a traumatising incident, a SpiceJet pilot was attacked by 10 men on five bikes late at night, near IIT Delhi. The pilot, Yuvraj Tewatia was on his way to the airport from Faridabad when he was attacked in his office car at around 1am.

According to the complaint, the men surrounded the car and broke the windows, they even hit his head with the pistol grip and stole the ₹34,000 he had.

Before they left, they attacked Yuvraj with a knife, leaving him wounded and bleeding. The pilot then rang the police once the attackers had left and was rescued. Pictures of the horrific incident have been circulating on social media.

Allegedly, this isn't the first time an attack like this has taken place and the gang has targeted others on this section of South Delhi's road. This is raising some serious questions about the safety of residents during the lockdown. When asked about this, Delhi Police spokesperson MS Randhawa said they have received only one complaint so far and are investigating the case.