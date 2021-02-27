After completing 11 years of service, Spike, the sniffer dog who was part of the Nashik City Police Force's bomb detection and disposal squad, was given a cute and warm farewell. 

The Nashik City Police celebrated his last day on the job. And, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted a video of the farewell. 

Spike was paraded on the bonnet of the police vehicle which was decorated with flowers and balloons. Spike was also wearing a garland around his neck. 

People on Twitter also joined the celebrations and thanked Spike for his service.

Thank you for your service. 