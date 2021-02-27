The Nashik City Police celebrated his last day on the job. And, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted a video of the farewell.
नाशिक पोलिसांसाठी बॉम्ब शोधण्यात तरबेज असलेला "स्निफर स्पाईक" डॉग एवढीच त्याची ओळख नव्हती! गेली ११ वर्षे तो इमानेइतबारे देशसेवा करीत होता. म्हणूनच कुटुंबातील एक सदस्य निवृत्त झाल्याच्या भावनेने पोलिसांनी त्याला असा शाही निरोप दिला. या श्वानाला माझा सलाम!@nashikpolice pic.twitter.com/7vD5kfGH8I— ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) February 25, 2021
People on Twitter also joined the celebrations and thanked Spike for his service.
So heart warming ❤❤— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 27, 2021
Thank you #Spike 🐕
Salute to you through 🥰 https://t.co/y3rle4v6ke
Awww, such a sweet, cute n disciplined Spike. Congrats buddy for your 11 years of service! I really wish you'll have a great retired life with loving ppl who'll appreciate you n take good care of you.💗🤗@DinPrash https://t.co/AhHh3sGaMS— Janisha♒Compassion😇LoneTigress4Sush🤝Alive in💗 (@JansSuba11Sush) February 27, 2021
@nashikpolice Well done! #Respect 🙏❤ https://t.co/XCaerUfJuK— Deepali Prabhu (@Deepali_p) February 25, 2021
Thank you for your service Spike. You have been good boi!!! https://t.co/hvSHy40Btl— Vishal विशाल விஷால்🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) February 27, 2021
It can be such an emotional moment for those closely involved with him 💐 https://t.co/SybJB3k6AQ— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) February 27, 2021
माणसाचं माणूसपण असेही...— Amit Mohite (@marathaamit) February 25, 2021
Salute ❤️ https://t.co/O6EhQcgolX
Thank you for your service.