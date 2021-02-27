After completing 11 years of service, Spike, the sniffer dog who was part of the Nashik City Police Force's bomb detection and disposal squad, was given a cute and warm farewell.

The Nashik City Police celebrated his last day on the job. And, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted a video of the farewell.

Spike was paraded on the bonnet of the police vehicle which was decorated with flowers and balloons. Spike was also wearing a garland around his neck.

People on Twitter also joined the celebrations and thanked Spike for his service.

Salute to you through 🥰 https://t.co/y3rle4v6ke — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 27, 2021

Awww, such a sweet, cute n disciplined Spike. Congrats buddy for your 11 years of service! I really wish you'll have a great retired life with loving ppl who'll appreciate you n take good care of you.💗🤗@DinPrash https://t.co/AhHh3sGaMS — Janisha♒Compassion😇LoneTigress4Sush🤝Alive in💗 (@JansSuba11Sush) February 27, 2021

Thank you for your service Spike. You have been good boi!!! https://t.co/hvSHy40Btl — Vishal विशाल விஷால்🇮🇳 (@vishalkmumbai) February 27, 2021

It can be such an emotional moment for those closely involved with him 💐 https://t.co/SybJB3k6AQ — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) February 27, 2021

Thank you for your service.