A squirrel in Colorado has tested positive for the bubonic plague.— CNN International (@cnni) July 14, 2020
The plague, responsible for the deadliest pandemic in human history, has recently made a comeback. The World Health Organization has categorized it as a re-emerging disease. https://t.co/PqFPeKD0kl
As per the Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) department the case was reported in the town of Morrison. This is the first case of the bubonic plague that has been reported in the country, following the coronavirus outbreak, this year.
Modern antibiotics can help in preventing complications and death if treatment is provided on time but, this disease still remains a major threat for both, animal and human life. Some symptoms that humans can experience are swollen lymph nodes, fever, chills and coughing.
The bubonic plague can turn into the pneumonic plague, if left untreated, which can further cause pneumonia after bacteria spreads to the lungs.
Earlier this month, on July 7, Chinese authorities confirmed a case of the bubonic plague in inner Mongolia.
According to the CDC, the United States in particular reports up to a few dozen cases every year. Back in 2015, two people died in Colorado from the plague
