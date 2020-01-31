An emergency has been declared in the Australian Capital Territory due to raging bushfires in the southern part of Canberra, BBC reports.

Update: A state of emergency has been declared for the Canberra Region. Our system shows in 3D the extent of the #CanberraFires . The bright red circles represent the new location of fire spots. Grey circles represent old spots.



The region is witnessing the worst fires in almost 2 decades. The last time they were such a huge matter of concern, it was 2003, and 4 people lost their lives.

#Breaking: #Australia declared the first state of emergency in almost two decades in Canberra as bushfire bears down on Australian capital.Since Sep, #bushfires have killed at least 33 people and destroyed vast swathes of Australia. pic.twitter.com/XW056k8Pko — Economic Daily, China (@EDNewsChina) January 31, 2020

This time around, it is expected that the fires might become 'uncontrollable', which is why a state of emergency has been imposed, to make sure the fire fighters have better chances of working things out.

The situation has been so bad, that the Canberra airport had to be shut off last week, due to fear of a fire accident.

The authorities have also issued a statement to 'disaster tourists', urging them to stay away from the area. In Chief Minister Andrew Barr's words:

I want to reinforce the message to disaster tourists they're not welcome as this fire approaches.

This @NSWRFS map shows the POTENTIAL spread of fire based on models.



The dark red areas show locations where fire may spread.



The red dotted areas show locations which may experience embers.



The Orroral Valley Fire is at Emergency level.



Canberra is in State of Emergency. pic.twitter.com/myr277zH5y — Tahlia Roy (@TahliaRoy) January 31, 2020

The main blaze is currently burning over more than 18,500 hectares, and it's a huge matter of concern for the authorities. We hope everything returns to normal in the region, soon.