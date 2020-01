The far-right President of Brazil Jai Bolsonaro has been invited by the central government to be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade in Delhi on the 26th of January.

The only problem is that Bolsonao is a known and vocal racist, misogynist, and homophobe among other things. Don't take my word for it, just have a look at all he's said over the years.

Bolsonaro is also widely held responsible for not acting swiftly to stop the Amazon rainforest fire.