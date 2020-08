Not only gentle, wise and lovable, elephants are also a keystone species - in the sense that they have a particularly large effect on the environment. From rivers to forests, they affect almost everything on Earth.

Once present in abundance, their numbers have been dwindling rapidly the world over, majorly due to poaching. This World Elephant Day, we bring to you some stats we should know in order to conserve them and make this planet a better place for the species.

Design Credits: Nupur Agrawal