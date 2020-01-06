The wildfire crisis in Australia that has been raging for a while now has ravaged the land and played havoc with the nation's ecosystem. Extreme heat, drought, and lightning strikes have resulted in scenes that resemble a post apocalyptic wasteland. Estimates show that 6,300,000 hectares of land have burnt.
In the midst of all this, Bindi Irwin, the late Steve Irwin’s daughter, went on Instagram to say that the Irwin family recently treated their 90,000th patient.
She also reassured everyone that there are no fires near them or their conservation properties.
She also said that they are doing everything possible to help the animals in need, including building extra wards for several types of other animals.
To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up.
View this post on Instagram
Our @AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital takes in animals from all over Australia. Hundreds of grey-headed flying foxes, a species listed as vulnerable, have been flown to Queensland after the rescue centre they were recovering in was at risk from fire and evacuated. Some of the orphans are now being cared for by the team at the hospital until they’re big enough to go home, and there’s no threat of fire. 🦇 In September, flying fox admissions to the hospital skyrocketed by over 750% due to drought conditions and lack of food. Flying foxes are now being drastically affected by wildfires and we’re again seeing an influx of these beautiful animals from across the country. This week, we treated our 90,000th patient. To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up. We need to build a new ward for our patients. Wildlife Warriors from around the world are asking how they can help us save native wildlife, you can donate on our website www.wildlifewarriors.org , or support our fundraiser to start construction of our newest ward by visiting the link in my bio! 💚
While the wildfires in Australia are a climate crisis that seems insurmountable, she said they will continue to work as hard as possible to help the affected wildlife.
My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.
View this post on Instagram
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼
She also posted about how, despite their best abilities, it wasn't always possible to save every animal that came into their care.
View this post on Instagram
Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼
Finally, she thanked the people reaching out, and asked people to donate towards those involved in conservation efforts.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for your kind comments. @AustraliaZoo is safe from the bushfires however we are incredibly busy helping to treat wildlife who have been badly hurt during these devastating times. If you would like to lend a hand, the local fire stations could sure use donations as they are working so hard to keep everyone safe. ❤️ One of our team members is currently fundraising to construct drinking stations on our conservation property due to the critical drought. You can find his fundraiser by visiting the link in my bio. Together we can make a difference to help our planet in this time of devastation.
It's heartbreaking to see such a beautiful and vibrant land swallowed up by fire, but it's also heartening to see that people are doing so much to save their land and all its inhabitants. Steve Irwin would be proud!