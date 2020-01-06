The wildfire crisis in Australia that has been raging for a while now has ravaged the land and played havoc with the nation's ecosystem. Extreme heat, drought, and lightning strikes have resulted in scenes that resemble a post apocalyptic wasteland. Estimates show that 6,300,000 hectares of land have burnt.

Tragically, 30% of the country's koalas and almost half a million animals in total have been lost in the calamity.

In the midst of all this, Bindi Irwin, the late Steve Irwin’s daughter, went on Instagram to say that the Irwin family recently treated their 90,000th patient.

She also reassured everyone that there are no fires near them or their conservation properties.

She also said that they are doing everything possible to help the animals in need, including building extra wards for several types of other animals.

To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up.

While the wildfires in Australia are a climate crisis that seems insurmountable, she said they will continue to work as hard as possible to help the affected wildlife.

My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.

She also posted about how, despite their best abilities, it wasn't always possible to save every animal that came into their care.

Finally, she thanked the people reaching out, and asked people to donate towards those involved in conservation efforts.

It's heartbreaking to see such a beautiful and vibrant land swallowed up by fire, but it's also heartening to see that people are doing so much to save their land and all its inhabitants. Steve Irwin would be proud!