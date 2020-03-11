Guys, I want you to keep everything aside and do what I am going to ask you to do.

Trust me, it will be worth it.

Just go to Google and look for Akon's full name. 

I'm waiting...

Source: Black Enterprise

Right? RIGHT?

Akon's full name is - Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam - which was...unexpected?

Source: Wikipedia

Don't get me wrong, I am not trying to make fun of his name. It's just that I didn't imagine this could be a thing.

But he revealed this himself on The Ellen Show a few years ago.

Now, chances are some of you knew this already, because it has been a topic of discussion on social media for a few days.

And for those who had no idea, well, you're welcome.