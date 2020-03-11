Guys, I want you to keep everything aside and do what I am going to ask you to do.

Trust me, it will be worth it.

Just go to Google and look for Akon's full name.

I'm waiting...

Right? RIGHT?

Akon's full name is - Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam - which was...unexpected?

Don't get me wrong, I am not trying to make fun of his name. It's just that I didn't imagine this could be a thing.

But he revealed this himself on The Ellen Show a few years ago.

Now, chances are some of you knew this already, because it has been a topic of discussion on social media for a few days.

And for those who had no idea, well, you're welcome.