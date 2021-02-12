If beats could kill, this soldier would definitely be slaying like a boss. You ask why? 

Well, recently a video of one of our Indian soldiers rocking his drumming skills went viral. 

The soldier slash drummer identified as Sam K. Daniel in the video is seen drumming some fanstastic beats all so effortlessly. 

While performing, the soldier was surrounded by fellow army men. 

Needless to say, people on Twitter were impressed by this and shared their thoughts on it. 

Some even had requests for him. 

While some had a different take on it altogether. 

Well, it totally 'beats' me, how he's doing that. 