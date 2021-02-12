If beats could kill, this soldier would definitely be slaying like a boss. You ask why?

Well, recently a video of one of our Indian soldiers rocking his drumming skills went viral.

The soldier slash drummer identified as Sam K. Daniel in the video is seen drumming some fanstastic beats all so effortlessly.

Super Talented Indian Soldier Sam K. Daniel@narendramodi Prime Minister Sir can you make him famous😊?

Jai Hind 🇮🇳

While performing, the soldier was surrounded by fellow army men.

Needless to say, people on Twitter were impressed by this and shared their thoughts on it.

Talents, may be hidden for sometime but not permanently!

Talents, may be hidden for sometime but not permanently!

Sure! Soldier Sam K. Daniel will get his recognition at the appropriate time.

Excellent talent.. We are proud of Mr Sam Daniel and wish Him all the very Best !!

Loved this soldier's talent. Superb and hatsoff 👏👏

Lovely Very impressive. Now Big Fan..

Some even had requests for him.

Speechless, desperate to watch full version 😍👍👏

While some had a different take on it altogether.

He is appointed fight the wars not to entertain like Bollywood

Well, it totally 'beats' me, how he's doing that.