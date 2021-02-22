An all-out brawl broke out in UP's Baghpat recently when two chaat vendors fighting over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops turned into a free-for-all fracas straight out of a movie. Someone caught the whole thing on camera, and it looks like a deleted scene from Gangs of Wasseypur. Check out the video below.
Shopkeepers in UP's Baghpat engage in hand-to-hand combat using lathis, pipes, etc. A dozen injured in the violence @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/0S9irgil1Z— Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) February 22, 2021
The video got a range of responses from people on Twitter. There is a lot to digest, after all.
Lessons, @WWE. This is how it's done. The Royal rumble!— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 22, 2021
Baghpat, UP, India. Circa- 2021pic.twitter.com/KWkWADcYJa
Not a scene from Ramgopal Varma film, but straight out of UP's Baghpat, where shopkeepers indulged in street fighting using lathis, pipes etc. pic.twitter.com/pCdnUrIC37— Vibhinna Ideas (@Vibhinnaideas) February 22, 2021
Who is the Winner guys..?— Pragath Shukla (@PragathShukla) February 22, 2021
The Trophy 🏆 goes to whom..?#HandToHandCombat #MortalKombat #Baghpat pic.twitter.com/rlABLstpwI
Dishoom Dishoom 🔥🤣🤣.— Thakur S P Parmar 🇮🇳 (@IamErSPSingh) February 22, 2021
This is straight out of a 90s Bollywood film.#Baghpat #UP
pic.twitter.com/93zMAlBDyY
Difficult to find who is on which side.— kiranMLokmat (@kiranMLokmat) February 22, 2021
Beats WWE Raw. https://t.co/Dra7Zp6qy5— Birender Dhanoa (@bsdhanoa) February 22, 2021
And from @RaiSandeepTOI Battle Of The Chaatwalas in UP’s Baghpat!— Rajiv Kunwar Bajaj (@rkbnow) February 22, 2021
Real rock ‘n roll
We knew Baghpat’s known for Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chatpati (spicy) Chaat, but this is taking it to another level! https://t.co/UMGYD1bvbs
Bollywood already shifted to Yogiji's Baghpat!— Omkar Raut (@writeomiwrite) February 22, 2021
Exclusive footage of next herapheri film! Johny Lever's orange hair wig looks cool too! https://t.co/3ROk8XoEHx
This madness broke out as a result of two groups of chaat shopkeepers fighting over the issue of attracting customers to their shops. According to the police, half a dozen people were injured and 8 people have been arrested since the video became viral.