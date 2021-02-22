An all-out brawl broke out in UP's Baghpat recently when two chaat vendors fighting over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops turned into a free-for-all fracas straight out of a movie. Someone caught the whole thing on camera, and it looks like a deleted scene from Gangs of Wasseypur. Check out the video below.

Shopkeepers in UP's Baghpat engage in hand-to-hand combat using lathis, pipes, etc. A dozen injured in the violence @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/0S9irgil1Z — Sandeep Rai (@RaiSandeepTOI) February 22, 2021

The video got a range of responses from people on Twitter. There is a lot to digest, after all.

Lessons, @WWE. This is how it's done. The Royal rumble!



Baghpat, UP, India. Circa- 2021pic.twitter.com/KWkWADcYJa — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 22, 2021

The best video of recent times!

Massive respect to mehndi hair wale uncle... What a tackle at 00:04....The sheer suddenness of the move, the unexpected nature of the move, the unpredictability of the move.... — The Night King 🏹 🚜 (@Anorak_S) February 22, 2021

Not a scene from Ramgopal Varma film, but straight out of UP's Baghpat, where shopkeepers indulged in street fighting using lathis, pipes etc. pic.twitter.com/pCdnUrIC37 — Vibhinna Ideas (@Vibhinnaideas) February 22, 2021

Dishoom Dishoom 🔥🤣🤣.

This is straight out of a 90s Bollywood film.#Baghpat #UP

pic.twitter.com/93zMAlBDyY — Thakur S P Parmar 🇮🇳 (@IamErSPSingh) February 22, 2021

Difficult to find who is on which side. — kiranMLokmat (@kiranMLokmat) February 22, 2021

And from @RaiSandeepTOI Battle Of The Chaatwalas in UP’s Baghpat!

Real rock ‘n roll

We knew Baghpat’s known for Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chatpati (spicy) Chaat, but this is taking it to another level! https://t.co/UMGYD1bvbs — Rajiv Kunwar Bajaj (@rkbnow) February 22, 2021

Bollywood already shifted to Yogiji's Baghpat!

Exclusive footage of next herapheri film! Johny Lever's orange hair wig looks cool too! https://t.co/3ROk8XoEHx — Omkar Raut (@writeomiwrite) February 22, 2021

🤣🤣🤣 Do-Do ke grp he... Pehle ek dande se dusre ko pelta he, phir uske haat se danda gir jata hai. Phir samne wale utha leta he aur Dusre ki kutai karta he jo usse pehle maar raha tha. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Krishna (@Kris7na_) February 22, 2021

Probably the wrong thing to point out but the dude who filmed this did his job wonderfully. — Souvik Roy Moulick (@SouvikRM_) February 22, 2021

This madness broke out as a result of two groups of chaat shopkeepers fighting over the issue of attracting customers to their shops. According to the police, half a dozen people were injured and 8 people have been arrested since the video became viral.