An all-out brawl broke out in UP's Baghpat recently when two chaat vendors fighting over the issue of attracting customers to their respective shops turned into a free-for-all fracas straight out of a movie. Someone caught the whole thing on camera, and it looks like a deleted scene from Gangs of Wasseypur. Check out the video below.

The video got a range of responses from people on Twitter. There is a lot to digest, after all.

This madness broke out as a result of two groups of chaat shopkeepers fighting over the issue of attracting customers to their shops. According to the police, half a dozen people were injured and 8 people have been arrested since the video became viral.